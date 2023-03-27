Home Sports Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from 8.45 p.m
Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from 8.45 p.m

Stream and status at Austria – Estonia from 8.45 p.m

On the second day of the European Championship qualifier, Austria’s national soccer team will meet Estonia again in Linz on Monday. Three days after the sovereign 4-1 win at the start against Azerbaijan, the selection of ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick hopes for a similarly convincing performance.

Kick-off in the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz is at 8.45 p.m. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream, transmission begins at 8:15 p.m. The game can also be followed in a live blog.

