On the second day of the European Championship qualifier, Austria’s national soccer team will meet Estonia again in Linz on Monday. Three days after the sovereign 4-1 win at the start against Azerbaijan, the selection of ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick hopes for a similarly convincing performance.

Kick-off in the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz is at 8.45 p.m. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream, transmission begins at 8:15 p.m. The game can also be followed in a live blog.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball