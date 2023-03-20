Home Sports Střešovice floorball players chose Mlada Boleslav as their semi-final opponent
Střešovice floorball players chose Mlada Boleslav as their semi-final opponent

Střešovice floorball players chose Mlada Boleslav as their semi-final opponent

The battle for the super final, which will be played on Sunday, April 16 in Prague’s O2 arena, will begin on Tuesday, March 28, and Střešovice and Vítkovice will have the home advantage. The four-game winning streak will end on Sunday, April 2 at the earliest and Monday, April 10 at the latest.

Střešovice lost to Mlada Boleslav 1:2 in extra time in the super final last year, and the Central Bohemians won their second title in a row. This season, Tatran was the first team in history not to lose a single point in the regular season, in the quarter-finals they won 4:0 over Sokol Královské Vinohrady and their winning streak extended to 30 games.

In the fight for the semi-finals, Mladá Boleslav won over Sparta Prague 4:0 in the match. In mutual matches, first in mid-September, Tatran won on the opponent’s field 4:3, and at the end of February at home, they outclassed the champion 11:1.

Vítkovice beat the Black Angels of Prague 4:0 in the quarter-finals. Bohemians also knocked out teams from the metropolis of Chodov in the derby in four duels and advanced to the semi-finals for the first time in history. In the regular part, Ostrava dominated both fights. They first won 8:5 in Prague on October 10, and won 10:3 at home at the end of December.

