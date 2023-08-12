Střešovice floorball players will not defend their triumph at the Czech Open

The floorball players of Tatran Střešovice will not defend their triumph from the past two years at the Czech Open in Prague. The reigning Czech champion lost in the final match in the basic group A of the men’s elite category against SV Wiler-Ersigen 9:10 after separate raids, finished third and will play for the final 5th place with Bohemians. The Swiss champion with Czech assistant coach Radek Sikora and his son, striker Radek Sikora Jr., will strive for the first title at the 31st edition of the tournament on Sunday from 16:30 in the hall at Podvinné mlýn with the Swedish Pixbe Wallenstam.

