Střešovice – Köniz 10:2, Střešovice beat Köniz at home and advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions Cup

The other opponents will be determined by lot for coach Milan Fridrich’s wards, and the semi-finals will once again be played under the home and away system. Sok Tatra can be the Swedish clubs Storvreta with Ondřej Němeček and Filip Langer from Střešovice, and Falun or SV Wiler Ersigen, where assistant coach Radek Sikora works and his son Radek Sikora Jr. plays in attack. The Swiss champion eliminated FbŠ Bohemians in the quarterfinals.

Tatran took the lead at 7:31, when Marek Beneš used a power play and in the 15th minute increased Kreys’ own weakness. Before the half of the game, Jan Zaugg reduced the score, but by the end of the second half, Kreys and Matěj Havlas secured a 4:1 lead for the home side.

After 80 seconds of the final act, Kreysa completed his hat trick and Tomáš Hanák and Jakub Boček added the other goals for Tatran. Zaugg corrected the situation for the Swiss Cup winners, but Střešovice were happy and Martin Šindelář and Vojtěch Kún also scored, and the scorer of the evening Kreysa had the last word.

Floorball Masters Cup: South Conference – quarter-finals – 2nd match: Tatran Střešovice – Köniz Bern 10:2 (2:0, 2:1, 6:1) Goals and assists: 8. Marek Beneš (Šindelář), 15. Kreysa ( Vavroušek), 37. Kreysa, 39. Havlas (T. Hanák), ​​42. Kreysa (Šindelář), 45. T. Hanák (Havlas), 51. J. Boček, 54. Šindelář, 57. Kún (Kreysa), 60 Kreysa (Shindelář) – 29. Zaugg (Blomqvist), 54. Zaugg. Referee: Čížek, Laštovička (both Czech Republic). Exclusion: 1:1. Usage: 1:0. In weakening: 1:0. First match: 5:2, Střešovice advanced.