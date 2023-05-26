Stretching in the morning | all the benefits of stretching upon waking

If you are tired of get up sore and inflexible, wake up and stretch in the morning. 5′ of muscle stretching and joint mobility exercises before breakfast are not a great sacrifice in terms of time taken from rest, if the reward is then a better day and in general a positive psychophysical condition. Because the benefits of morning stretching are undoubted in terms of flexibility, stress and pain reduction.

Wake up and stretch in the morning: all the benefits of morning stretching

Why stretch in the morning when we get up? When you sleep, your muscles relax, blood flow decreases, and your heart rate slows. Remaining in the same position throughout the night muscles tend to stiffen. If you have animals at home, such as dogs or cats, you have surely noticed that they instinctively stretch after sleep to get the blood flowing and awaken the muscles. And physiologically we humans are no different from them. Which is why we should instinctively know that stretching after sleep and increasing blood flow are good for you to all parts of the body.

Muscle stretching upon awakening: the consequences

So if you want to start the day on the right foot you can help your body and mind by developing a wake-up stretching routine. No matter what your daily routine, whether you move a lot or sit at a desk, stretching before starting your activities is still beneficial. And if you can’t wake up on time, read why snoozing with your alarm ruins your day.

Flexibility could in fact be compromised by long hours of motionless sleep. After waking up from a long night’s sleep, stretching promotes mobility, avoids injury, and helps you focus as you go about the day.

Your back will thank you

If you have a sedentary job, they are especially the back muscles to be compressed by sitting for a long time. This, in turn, causes back pain. If you stretch your back, you can solve the problem: you could do it in the evening, at the end of the day, but it’s also perfectly fine to start the day with lumbar stretches.

Relieve stress

After waking up, you may start worrying about the day ahead. Instead, focus on stretching the whole body. It won’t be like a yoga session, but this one It will undoubtedly help you reduce stress caused by physiological or psychological factors.

Stress causes tension to build up in the body. To relieve muscle tension, take a few minutes to stretch every morning. Stress reduction can pay off big throughout the day.

Increase mobility

Above all as we age, we lose mobility and become increasingly stiffeven in trivial daily activities such as getting out of the car or going to the shops.

Stretching keeps your muscles flexible, and flexibility allows for a better range of motion in your joints.

Without flexibility, muscles shorten and stiffen. Therefore, when you do an activity with tense muscles, your muscles are weak and unable to extend. This puts you at risk of injury or muscle tears.

To prevent this from happening, especially in the long term, 5 minutes of stretching in the morning as soon as you wake up is an excellent investment for your health.

Improve posture

One of the benefits of stretching is the posture improvement. Most people who sit in front of the computer have poor posture due to overstretched back muscles.

If you do specific stretches that target your chest and back muscles, you can loosen them up. This will help make the posture more flexible and robust and also reduce related pains, such as neck pain.

Less pain

Morning stretches they help reduce joint and muscle pain. These pains can arise during the day, but are felt in the morning because he has rested all night.

Morning pains are due to increased fluid in the spinal discs and joints. To relieve joint discomfort, do some light stretching.

READ ALSO: 12 stretching exercises from head to toe

Photo by Akemy Mory / Christopher Campbell

Advertising