Striker Rashford has signed a contract with Manchester United until June 2028

Striker Rashford has signed a contract with Manchester United until June 2028

Rashford scored 30 goals in 56 competitive games for United last season, helping the team to a League Cup triumph and a third-place finish in the Premier League, which qualified the team for the Champions League.

Rashford is a United native and has made 359 appearances for the club, scoring 123 goals and winning the Europa League with the club in 2017. With the English national team, he was second at the European Championship two years ago.

