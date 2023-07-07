Stríteský managed the entry to the Bohemia rally best, Pech is second

“Compared to the past, Sosnová no longer has much to do with racing. It’s already circuit kart racing and I feel that Dominik Stříteský, for example, is really good there because he has a karting past. And he knows how to use the track there,” Pech told ČTK even before the start of erzeta. The twenty-three-year-old rider confirmed his words in the early evening. “From my point of view, it wasn’t much. I slipped a few times and the time won’t be much. But good for the first lap,” said Pech after completing the 5.52 km long section.

Pech and Kopecky, who have already won the Mladá Boleslav competition ten times, should fight for victory in the 50th edition of the Bohemia Rally. “I tried to drive very cleanly, but I clocked a slower time than last year, so we’ll see. But it’s still only Sosnová, the real special stages await us on Saturday,” said Kopecký, who lost to Pech three times this year and claimed the victory in the Rallye Czech Krumlov.

The highlight of the popular competition is the start of Jan Skála with an ex-stock Citroën C3 WRC and Jan Dohnal with a Ford Fiesta WRC. Both will participate in the rally only until Saturday and fight for the so-called Organizer’s Cup. Like Pech, they will not score in the MČR. Skála and Dohnal approached the rally in an exhibition way, in the north of Bohemia they tried to entertain the spectators by driving in skids and also demonstrated “clocks”.

The Bohemia rally continues with five stages on Saturday, the winning crew should be known on Sunday after 2 p.m.

Bohemia rallye Mladá Boleslav, the race of the championship of the Czech Republic in automobile competitions – after the 1st special stage:.1. Stříteský, Hovorka (Škoda Fabia R5) 3:35.22. Bad luck, Uhel (Ford Focus WRC) -1.73. Kopecký, Hloušek (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) -2.84. Březík, Krajča -4.85. Jirásek, Machů (all Škoda Fabia R5) -6.46. Black, Black Mountain (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) -6.7