Strong final round by Straka in playoff in Memphis

Strong final round by Straka in playoff in Memphis

Sepp Straka ended the FedExCup play-off tournament in Memphis with his best round by far. Austria’s golfing star played a round of 65, five under par, at the St. Jude Championship on Sunday, which he finished second in the previous year. In the final ranking, Straka got stuck in the elite 70-man field after weak previous days with one over par (72/73/71/65) in the area of ​​63rd place.

Although the 30-year-old fell out of the top 20 in the overall FedExCup rankings, he regained his self-confidence for the second BMW Championship play-off tournament in Wilmington, Delaware. At the final East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, only the top 30 in the overall standings are allowed to compete.

After a season with many ups and downs, Matthias Schwab clearly missed the season finish in 149th place and has to earn the full tour card again in autumn. The total bonus pool for the playoffs is a whopping $75 million, with the champion bagging $18 million alone.

