Sepp Straka played big after a botched first round at the PGA tournament in Silvis/Illinois on Friday. The Viennese, who started the tournament with a round of 73, mastered the par 71 course with 63 strokes and thus almost certainly made the cut.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Stacy Revere

After a 75 on the first day, Matthias Schwab needs a similarly strong Friday round as Straka in order to still qualify for the weekend.

