Strong tree against Hungary in the Austrian goal

Bernhard Starkbaum should play his part in goal in the showdown against Hungary at the World Cup in Tampere on Monday to ensure that Austria, like last year, manages to stay up in the A group. The 37-year-old veteran was given preference over David Kickert on Monday. Starkbaum has already scored against Sweden and the USA in Tampere.

The math in the direct duel with Hungary for relegation is easy. Whoever wins stays with the ice hockey elite, the loser goes down together with Slovenia. The decisive duel can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 7:20 p.m. Transmission begins at 7:10 p.m.

Group A in Tampere

More to the Ice Hockey World Championship