TTennis professional Jan-Lennard Struff managed a surprise at the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo and reached the quarterfinals for the first time. The 32-year-old Warsteiner defeated the world number four Casper Ruud from Norway with a strong performance 6: 1, 7: 6 (8: 6). Struff used his fourth match ball after 1:43 hours and took his opponent’s serve four times.

When the score was 5:2 in the second set, he already had the chance to win the match on his own serve, but gave up his serve twice more. Struff then kept his nerve in the tie-break. He had already fought his way through qualification at the Masters 1000 tournament. In the round of the top eight he meets the winner of the Russian duel between Andrei Rublev and Karen Khachanov.

Zverev meets Medvedev

Struff has been in the round of 16 twice in his career so far at the clay court event, but had to admit defeat each time. In a Masters 1000 tournament, he is only the second time in the quarterfinals.

In the world rankings, Struff slipped to 168th place last year, but has now moved back up to 100th place. Thanks to the successes in Monte Carlo, he will now continue to climb the rankings.

On Thursday evening, Germany’s top player Alexander Zverev will fight against his compatriot Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) for a place in the quarterfinals. The top seed in the 6.2 million euro clay court tournament is 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (Serbia), defending champion is Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece).

Rafael Nadal (Spain) is still missing after his hip injury, his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz also canceled due to a left hand injury sustained in Miami and spinal problems.