Home Sports Struff surprises against Casper Ruud
Sports

Struff surprises against Casper Ruud

by admin
Struff surprises against Casper Ruud

TTennis professional Jan-Lennard Struff managed a surprise at the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo and reached the quarterfinals for the first time. The 32-year-old Warsteiner defeated the world number four Casper Ruud from Norway with a strong performance 6: 1, 7: 6 (8: 6). Struff used his fourth match ball after 1:43 hours and took his opponent’s serve four times.

When the score was 5:2 in the second set, he already had the chance to win the match on his own serve, but gave up his serve twice more. Struff then kept his nerve in the tie-break. He had already fought his way through qualification at the Masters 1000 tournament. In the round of the top eight he meets the winner of the Russian duel between Andrei Rublev and Karen Khachanov.

Zverev meets Medvedev

Struff has been in the round of 16 twice in his career so far at the clay court event, but had to admit defeat each time. In a Masters 1000 tournament, he is only the second time in the quarterfinals.

In the world rankings, Struff slipped to 168th place last year, but has now moved back up to 100th place. Thanks to the successes in Monte Carlo, he will now continue to climb the rankings.

On Thursday evening, Germany’s top player Alexander Zverev will fight against his compatriot Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) for a place in the quarterfinals. The top seed in the 6.2 million euro clay court tournament is 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (Serbia), defending champion is Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece).

See also  Gaël Monfils eliminated from entry to the Phoenix Challenger

Rafael Nadal (Spain) is still missing after his hip injury, his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz also canceled due to a left hand injury sustained in Miami and spinal problems.

You may also like

the dead volleyball players in Istanbul – breaking...

18-year-old volleyball player Julia Ituma from Italy dies...

Martinsville represents emotional trip down memory lane for...

According to IOC recommendation: Triathlon allows neutral participation...

This is the ATP ranking before the Barcelona...

Quarter-finals in the Europa League: will Union Saint-Gilloise...

Premier League removes sports betting companies from its...

Lia Wälti: A break as a warning shot

Seconds out, round three – what is happening...

Paris Saint-Germain: Coach Galtier is burdened with serious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy