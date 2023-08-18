Struggling and Chasing Dreams: Gong Xiangyu’s Journey in Women’s Volleyball

Gong Xiangyu: Struggling on the Road to Dream

By Su Chang, China Sports News Reporter

Beilun, Ningbo – The Chinese women’s volleyball team is preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament and Hangzhou Asian Games. Among the team members, Gong Xiangyu stands out as a young “veteran player” who has consecutively participated in the Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics. From experiencing glory to facing temporary troughs, Gong Xiangyu and her teammates have been tirelessly struggling on the road to chasing their dreams. She expressed her determination to continue working hard towards their next goal.

This summer, Gong Xiangyu and the Chinese women’s volleyball team participated in the month-long 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League and achieved their best record since the event’s restructuring by winning the runner-up position. Gong Xiangyu shared her surprise and joy at reaching the finals for the first time in her life. She emphasized the team’s ambition and dedication, stating that every player needs to prove themselves in each game by working hard. Regardless of the opponent’s lineup or characteristics, they will remain steadfast in their own style of play.

Reflecting on this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League, Gong Xiangyu admitted that the team went through a challenging journey, from a six-game winning streak in the opening stage to a four-game losing streak in the middle. However, they united as one and pushed through the difficulties to reach the finals. Gong Xiangyu highlighted the cruel nature of the finals’ knockout match system, where one loss meant going home. Determined not to repeat last year’s experience, the players poured their efforts and focus into the matches. Their hard work paid off as they successfully revived the morale and team spirit of the Chinese women’s volleyball team by tackling each game with determination.

Following their successful campaign in the World Women’s Volleyball League, the Chinese women’s volleyball team quickly resumed training. Coach Cai Bin arranged targeted confrontational training sessions for the players to enhance their skills and abilities. Gong Xiangyu praised the team’s patience and concentration on the court, emphasizing the importance of completing their targets. She mentioned how they supported each other to overcome the daily difficulties faced during training, including group confrontations against male coaches to improve their willpower.

Since childhood, Gong Xiangyu has always loved volleyball. Her dream was to become a member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and win a world championship. While achieving these goals, she continues to work hard towards the next goal. Gong Xiangyu understands the responsibilities and obligations that come with being part of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. She aims to pass on the team’s spirit and cooperate with her teammates to showcase the spirit of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the new era.

Looking ahead, Gong Xiangyu is excited about the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Her expectations for the Asian Games began four or five years ago, as she hopes to excel on home ground. She mentioned that Asian women’s volleyball is characterized by small and fast players, while the Chinese women’s volleyball team has added height to their net defense. This height advantage will be crucial for the team to exploit their skills and strengths against other Asian teams.

Apart from the Asian Games, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is also preparing for the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Gong Xiangyu believes that the top eight teams in the World Women’s Volleyball League have the opportunity to achieve good results in the Paris Olympics, with the top six having a chance to compete for medals. She expressed her unwavering confidence in the team’s ability to qualify for the Paris Olympics and aim for the highest podium.

Gong Xiangyu’s journey as a young “veteran player” inspires many aspiring athletes. Her determination, dedication, and focus on chasing her dreams serve as a beacon of inspiration for the Chinese women’s volleyball team and fans around the world. With their eyes set on the upcoming challenges, Gong Xiangyu and her teammates continue to strive for excellence, ready to create new chapters in their volleyball journey.

