The Orestes Rafa rivalry continues in style

Pass word It is one of the most iconic programs on Spanish television. Every afternoon two contestants must face the fearsome donut to test their knowledge of semantics and general knowledge.

They do it accompanied by some luxury guests, who try to achieve the maximum advantage for them in the final test. They change every week so the contest is endowed with great dynamism.

Another element that has the audience in suspense is the great rivalry between Orestes and Rafathe two contestants of the last months. Orestesa 25-year-old from Burgos with a degree in philology against Rafaa 32-year-old Sevillian, journalist and a great lover of reading and music.

So close is the rivalry that A3Media fears that when it ends, audiences will be severely affected by the lack of its two flagships. Through, a juicy jackpot that far exceeds 2 million euros.

It’s not the highest jackpot but it’s on its way. In fact, many viewers speculate that Orestes and Rafa are artificially inflating it but that is a theory that we will not develop in today’s article.

In this program, Orestes joked with Rebeca, the singer who popularized the term “Duro de Pelar”: “All academic studies were free” he said about the song that the contestant had to speak on ‘La Pista’.Orestes is accustoming us to going so far that he allows himself to make jokes in the middle of the tests. This time, laughing, he launched into singing after the success, raising the entire set like never before.