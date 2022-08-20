Original title: Study abroad for Fenerbahce, and join Vargas to compete for the double championship of the Super League and the Turkish Super League?Li Yingying looks up to Zhu Ting

The news of joining Fenerbahce is endless. Although the matter has not been officially confirmed by the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, it has been exposed by the Italian media. As the saying goes, there is no wind and no waves, and then I think of Li Shan’s statement that the Tianjin team will have a player who will go to the Super League. Therefore, it is not groundless for Li Yingying to stay abroad next season, and the credibility is quite high.Once Li Yingying stays abroad, can she replicate with her talent and strength?

Zhu Ting can be said to be an iconic figure of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. After the Rio cycle was born, she quickly rose to become the core and first sister of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. After studying abroad, she achieved a career in a high-level environment. peak. After Zhu Ting went abroad, Li Yingying also began to emerge in the Volleyball Super League, and quickly conquered the Volleyball Super League. Although Li Yingying’s performance was not as convincing as Zhu Ting’s after entering the international arena, but in the Tokyo Olympics group stage, she proved that she has the potential and strength to succeed Zhu Ting.

From the Volleyball Super League to the international stage, to this year's Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning leaving the national team due to injuries, Li Yingying has taken the lead in the Chinese women's volleyball team. Ups and downs, but as Director Cai Bin said, "Li Yingying's offensive power is very strong." Professional people analyze professional matters. Cai Bin's performance of Li Yingying is far more convincing than ordinary fans. Since she has been approved by Director Cai, Li Yingying is the core and first sister of the current Chinese women's volleyball team. However, in reality, there is indeed a certain degree of gap between Li Yingying and Zhu Ting today. Although this gap is comprehensive, the difference is not big. As long as you continue to work hard, you may even have a chance to tie it. Perhaps in terms of personal upper limit, it is difficult for Li Yingying to reach the height of Zhu Ting, but if she continues to work hard, Li Yingying has infinite possibilities to become the world's No. 1 main attacker. Because if it is determined to wear the No. 25 shirt to join Fenerbahce, the support of her teammates to Li Yingying is enough to make her achievements at the club level on par with Zhu Ting. In the Turkish Super League, Fenerbahce's opponent is undoubtedly the five-time champion Wakif Bank last season, and Wakif is the starting point of Zhu Ting's overseas study and the place where he reached the peak of his career. The owner is strong, but Li Yingying's new owner is equally strong. Although Wakif has Italian heavy artillery to support Egnu, Brazil's main attacker Gabi, and the Netherlands' main attack Daltrop. However, Fenerbahce also has a collaborator Vargas known as a genius girl, the little Caiwa, and now plus Li Yingying, the main attacker of the Chinese women's volleyball team, comparing the three major side attacks of the two teams, Fener Bache is not weak or even stronger. Although Egnu's high-point attack is better than Vargas, both of them are heavy artillery players, and their strong hair jumps make their opponents jealous. Li Yingying and Xiaocaiwa are both offensive and defensive, with a stable pass in six rounds, and their offensive strength is absolutely outstanding. They are by no means comparable to Gabi and Daltrop. Although Wakif has Zehra and Obogu in the secondary attack position, Fenerbahce has the captain of the Turkish women's volleyball team Ada, so compared with the offensive strength, Fenerbahce is not weaker than Wakif Bank, so the two sides next season. In the various battles, Fenerbahce will never let Wakif Bank prevail, and because there are many world-class teammates around, Li Yingying can replicate Zhu Ting's growth miracle and overseas achievements. Li Yingying Does it mean that she cannot lead the Tianjin Women's Volleyball Team to defend the title in the 2022-2023 Volleyball Super League?Of course not. Due to the short volleyball schedule, leading the Tianjin team to win the championship will not affect Li Yingying's playoffs in overseas competition. Therefore, Li Yingying will join hands next season. Vargas After winning the championship in the volleyball championship, the scene of going to Fenerbahce to compete in the playoffs and fighting for the championship is likely to become a reality. The time to test Li Yingying has come.

