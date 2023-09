The latest study by CIES – the Football Observatory – focuses on the expenses of clubs around the world to assemble their respective squads. The data focuses on the spending on cards (with bonuses included, regardless of whether they will all materialize or not, and also counting the costs of loans) of all the players currently in the team. Four above one billion, eight of the top ten are English, two Italians in the top 20, where Al-Hilal is also present

