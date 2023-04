Six minor penalties in the first half of the match, then one major. In the opening match of the World Championship, Czech under-18 hockey players paid the price for indiscipline and lost to Slovakia 2:3 after raids. “We can’t spend 17 minutes on the penalty bench. Let’s be happy that we were able to return to the match at all,” Czech national team coach Jakub Petr assessed for hokey.cz.

