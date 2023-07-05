Home » Stupid match, Plíšková admitted after the Wimbledon embarrassment. It is said that the sun and wind were also to blame for the poor performance
Unexpectedly quick ending. Tennis player Karolína Plíšková was disappointed after her failure in the 1st round of Wimbledon. She described the game of the unexpected slayer and the 225th player in the world, Natalija Stevanovičová, from Serbia, as unpleasant, but she admitted to journalists that her performance was not good either. The thirty-one-year-old native of Loun, who unsuccessfully fulfilled the role of seeded 18 on the London grass, now plans to take time off and believes in a restart on the concrete courts.

