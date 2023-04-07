Sturm Graz and Rapid will contest the final of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup on April 30 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1) at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.

The Styrians, who eliminated Red Bull Salzburg on penalties in the quarter-finals, beat LASK 1-0 at home in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Tomi Horvat scored the winning goal in the 68th minute. Rapid had already celebrated a 2-1 home win against SV Ried yesterday.

Horvat scores for Sturm Graz

