Sturm Graz follows Rapid into the final of the ÖFB Cup

Sturm Graz follows Rapid into the final of the ÖFB Cup

Sturm Graz and Rapid will contest the final of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup on April 30 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1) at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.

The Styrians, who eliminated Red Bull Salzburg on penalties in the quarter-finals, beat LASK 1-0 at home in the second semi-final on Thursday evening. Tomi Horvat scored the winning goal in the 68th minute. Rapid had already celebrated a 2-1 home win against SV Ried yesterday.

Horvat scores for Sturm Graz

