After having already attended Sturm-Austria Salzburg and GAK – Sturm this season, two games with a very high level of support, I’m back once again in the capital of Styria more or less unexpectedly. Today’s match against Sturm Graz doesn’t promise who knows what spectacle on the bleachers, but I’m no less curious about the atmosphere around the match. The opponent, the newly promised Austria Klagenfurt has a curious history, full of name changes, mergers and relegations but poor in national titles, having practically never won anything. About a hundred fans follow him in the away sector, with a few flags and small patches, the expression of a handful of kids organized among themselves in a very informal way, without a real main group. Vocal support during the game is certainly continuous, but given their small number it is almost impossible to be heard.

The home curve is packed as always, with the suggestive flags to give color and movement as always as well as the banners of all the main groups (Graz storm surge, Jewels Graz 1994, Graz Brigadeetc.) Even without torches or choreography, the glance is really very beautiful, with the compactness of the sector accentuated by the chromatic predominance of black, while the clapping is performed almost perfectly, the choirs are strong and the flags always wind.

On the field the home team fails to earn the three points, despite the goal of 1 to 0 accrued after only a few minutes. In fact, the guests turn the game around and in the end they take the three points with the hosts regretting the four woodwork that contributed to the opponent’s success. So after the referee’s triple whistle, even the chants of the Klagenfurt fans are audible. However, the home curve does not break down and offers a warm round of applause for his team. And I also have to applaud the Sturm fan base once again and express my general esteem and respect for how the fan base in Austria has grown in recent years. A great test of maturity and mentality tonight too and I’m sure it won’t be the last.

Jürgen De Meester