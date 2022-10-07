At the end of the challenge between Storm Graz and Lazio finished 0-0, as scheduled, the comments of the protagonists arrived. Here’s how Maurizio SarriBiancocelesti coach, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport: “In my opinion, on a mental level, we were not wrong, but we were technically wrong. We suffered aggression, but a team that is not there mentally would not have brought home even the same. A technically inaccurate performance is accepted with more serenity. Then in the second half we could also win“. On the merits of the opponents and the demerits of Lazio:”I think there are both components. We lost balls due to opposing pressure, but also due to some trivial mistakes of ours“. On European rhythms:”The current Europa League is of a higher level than before. Then in Europe a strong aggression is played with high rhythms and intensity and you have to adapt“. About Milinkovic:”When you play so often the negative evening from the technical point of view is to be put in the budget and when I saw that it was not his game I replaced him“. Finally, on the words in the conference regarding a squad that is not ready:”It was a reference to mental displacement. The 2000s can play once a week and to play every four days you need a 4000 engine“.