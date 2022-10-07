Home Sports Sturm Graz-Lazio, Sarri on Sky: “Well mentally, but we need more”
All the statements of Maurizio Sarri to the microphones of Sky Sport at the final whistle of the match between his biancocelesti and Sturm Graz

At the end of the challenge between Storm Graz and Lazio finished 0-0, as scheduled, the comments of the protagonists arrived. Here’s how Maurizio SarriBiancocelesti coach, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport: “In my opinion, on a mental level, we were not wrong, but we were technically wrong. We suffered aggression, but a team that is not there mentally would not have brought home even the same. A technically inaccurate performance is accepted with more serenity. Then in the second half we could also win“. On the merits of the opponents and the demerits of Lazio:”I think there are both components. We lost balls due to opposing pressure, but also due to some trivial mistakes of ours“. On European rhythms:”The current Europa League is of a higher level than before. Then in Europe a strong aggression is played with high rhythms and intensity and you have to adapt“. About Milinkovic:”When you play so often the negative evening from the technical point of view is to be put in the budget and when I saw that it was not his game I replaced him“. Finally, on the words in the conference regarding a squad that is not ready:”It was a reference to mental displacement. The 2000s can play once a week and to play every four days you need a 4000 engine“.

