Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Runner-up Puntigamer Sturm Graz is loaning the 20-year-old Spaniard Javi Serrano from Atletico Madrid until the end of the coming season, after which there is the option of a permanent move to Graz. “In Javi Serrano we were able to sign a highly talented young player who gives us even more options in midfield,” said sporting director Andreas Schicker.

For his youth club Atletico, Serrano has made seven appearances with the professionals so far. Last season, the central midfielder was loaned out to UD Ibiza in LaLiga 2, where he made 26 competitive appearances. He played 20 times for Spain’s youth selections. “The fact that a talented player moves from a big club like Atletico Madrid to us in Graz shows once again that we have made a name for ourselves in Europe as an excellent platform for young players,” explained Schicker.

