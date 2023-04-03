Home Sports Stuttgart brings Hoeneß as Labbadia successor
Stuttgart brings Hoeneß as Labbadia successor

Stuttgart brings Hoeneß as Labbadia successor

VfB Stuttgart parted ways with coach Bruno Labbadia after just 120 days and presented Sebastian Hoeneß as his successor. This was announced by the bottom of the German Bundesliga on Monday and thus drew the consequences of the sporting downturn.

Since Labbadia took office on December 5, Stuttgart have only won one game in the Bundesliga, a good two weeks ago they slipped to last place. The 0: 3 at Union Berlin on Saturday – the seventh defeat of Stuttgart under Labbadia in the last nine games in the championship – was therefore too much.

“We need a new impetus”

“Ultimately we came to the realization that we need a new impetus,” said VfB CEO Alexander Wehrle. “We are sure that Sebastian is the right coach for the upcoming challenges.” Hoeneß said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge at VfB and thank you for the trust and the good discussions with those responsible.”

After coach Pellegrino Matarazzo left in mid-October, the intermezzo of the current Austria-Vienna coach Michael Wimmer as an interim solution and Labbadia, who had previously saved some clubs from relegation, Hoene is the fourth Stuttgart coach this season.

