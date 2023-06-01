Stuttgart dominates relegation first leg against HSV

9
VfB Stuttgart has the best chance of playing in the German Bundesliga again next season. The table-16. last season won the relegation first leg against Hamburger SV on Thursday at home 3-0 (1-0). The second leg in third place in the second division takes place on Monday.
Konstantinos Mavropanos put VfB ahead in the first minute, Josha Vagnoman (51′) and Serhou Guirassy (54′) increased shortly after the break. Guirassy had previously awarded a penalty kick for the Swabians in the 27th minute. In the 69th minute, Anssi Suhonen saw the red card for a foul in Hamburg.