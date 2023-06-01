Stuttgart dominates relegation first leg against HSV

VfB Stuttgart has the best chance of playing in the German Bundesliga again next season. The table-16. last season won the relegation first leg against Hamburger SV on Thursday at home 3-0 (1-0). The second leg in third place in the second division takes place on Monday.

IMAGO/Hansjürgen Britsch



Konstantinos Mavropanos put VfB ahead in the first minute, Josha Vagnoman (51′) and Serhou Guirassy (54′) increased shortly after the break. Guirassy had previously awarded a penalty kick for the Swabians in the 27th minute. In the 69th minute, Anssi Suhonen saw the red card for a foul in Hamburg.