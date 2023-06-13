Home » Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule to prepare for Paris Olympics_Guangming.com
Sports

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule to prepare for Paris Olympics_Guangming.com

by admin
Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule to prepare for Paris Olympics_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, June 12 (Reporters Wang Haoming and Wu Junkuan) Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian announced on social media on the 12th that due to physical reasons, he decided not to participate in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games track and field trials, and ended the 2023 season ahead of schedule.

On July 15, 2022, Su Bingtian after the men’s 100m preliminaries at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Xiaoling

Su Bingtian revealed that the injuries accumulated over the years and the changes in physical function after the epidemic have brought many difficulties to his preparations for this year. “Since my body had adverse reactions during training, the team has conducted a series of inspections and tests for me, and actively consulted and sought help from all parties. In the end, after consultation with the team after expert advice, in order to better extend the competitive sports In my career, I have to give up this year’s game and take a period of rest and adjustment,” he wrote.

Su Bingtian said that he will continue to pay attention to the performance of the Chinese team in the Budapest World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games, and cheer for his teammates. He himself aims at the Paris Olympics one year later: “I will not stop chasing my dreams! I will use this time to actively recover and go all out to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

See also  Brunson's 48 points brought New York closer to the NBA playoffs, and the Lakers have an important win

The relevant person in charge of the Chinese Athletics Association said: “The Chinese Athletic Association expresses understanding and respect for Su Bingtian’s decision, and will continue to spare no effort to do a good job in follow-up service guarantee. For Su Bingtian, an outstanding athlete who is self-disciplined, hard-working, daring to fight, and win glory for the country, We expect him to return to the game in better condition after a full rest.”

Su Bingtian will be 34 years old in August this year. He is the first Chinese men’s 100-meter athlete to break the 10-second barrier. At the Tokyo Olympics, Su Bingtian rewrote the Asian record with a time of 9.83 seconds and broke into the men’s 100m final historically. He also helped the Chinese men’s 4X100m relay team win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

You may also like

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule...

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for...

the coronation of the Denver Nuggets, “franchise-model” and...

Berlusconi, Putin: “He worked for friendship between Russia...

Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s...

Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty...

Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West...

Weißhaidinger at Diamond League in Stockholm

Manchester City on parade in the rain, cheering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy