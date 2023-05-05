Su Qun explained “overacting”: Not working hard enough, not playing really, predicting that the Lakers will win G3 with Tianwangshan – yqqlm

Original title: Su Qun explained “overacting”: Not working hard enough and not really playing to predict the Lakers’ G3 victory, there is Tianwangshan

On May 5th, Beijing time, “The Lakers overacted, hahaha. I think he normally loses by about 15 points in this game.” Basketball commentator Su Qun’s words sparked huge controversy and rushed to the hot search.

Did not understand Su Qun’s original words, many fans scolded him for being partial to the Lakers and disrespecting the Warriors. For this reason, Su Qun continued to stand up and speak out to further explain what he said.

Su Qun first stated, “I just like to tell the truth, but it is also a hot search. It seems that there are not many truths now.” Then, Su Qun explained what he meant by acting, “It’s just that I didn’t work hard enough, and I didn’t really fight.”

At the end of the third quarter of the game, the Lakers were already 26 points behind. Coach Hamm smiled at Lao Zhan. Su Qun explained, “It means that it doesn’t matter if you lose. Don’t scold the brothers. I know you did your best in the first half.” In the first half of this battle, James made 9 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 three-pointers, scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist, without turnovers.

At the same time, Su Qun believed that the Lakers gave up strategically in this battle, “It must be, and they didn’t make any preparations. Look at how the Lakers played G6 after the Grizzlies 3-2.”

Su Qun also predicted that the Lakers will definitely win the next game when they return to home court. However, the two sides will have Tianwangshan, “Today will be 1-1. I told Colonel Guan during the live broadcast at the end of the game. The next game is 2-1 for the Lakers. Social media hinted There is Tianwang Mountain.” All in all, Su Qun believes that the Lakers did not try their best in this game, and it was not a match-fixing. Of course, in the eyes of the fans, I am afraid that in this round of the series, both sides may cooperate to maximize the interests of the league. decide the winner.Return to Sohu to see more