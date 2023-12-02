Su Yiming returned to the Shougang big diving platform and successfully advanced to the World Cup finals-Sports-China Engineering Network

Su Yiming Returns to Shougang Big Diving Platform and Advances to World Cup Finals

Beijing, December 1 (Xinhua) – Su Yiming, the Winter Olympic champion, has once again proven his prowess as he returned to the Shougang big diving platform and successfully advanced to the men’s snowboard big jump finals at the 2023-2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jump World Cup.

Scoring an impressive 163.50 points, Su Yiming showcased his exceptional skills as he soared into the sky and secured a spot in the finals. “I’m very happy to be able to complete the planned movements in the first two jumps. I hope I can make good adjustments today and perform at the highest level tomorrow,” said Su Yiming.

This marked Su Yiming’s return to the international competition stage after the Beijing Winter Olympics. “I’m very happy to be back on the court. I haven’t competed for a long time. It’s a big challenge for me both physically and mentally,” expressed Su Yiming, emphasizing the significance of his come back.

On the other hand, another Chinese player, Yang Wenlong, faced varying degrees of errors in three attempts and ultimately failed to advance. “My performance is not stable enough, maybe I still have little experience in competitions. I also cherish competitions like the World Cup. Every time is an accumulation,” shared Yang Wenlong.

In the women’s snowboard preliminaries, 16-year-old British player Mia Brooks impressed with a total score of 167.50, securing the top spot. Meanwhile, Anna Gasser of Austria, the champion of the event at the Beijing Winter Olympics, advanced in second place. “I am very excited to come to Beijing again. This place has left me many good memories. I am very much looking forward to tomorrow’s final and hope that more spectators will come to the scene,” stated Gasser.

Looking ahead to the finals on the 2nd, Chinese players Su Yiming and Liu Mengting will be competing in the men’s snowboard and women’s freestyle events respectively. The anticipation is high as these talented athletes continue to represent their country on the world stage.

