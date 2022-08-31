Seventy-six Serie A benches separate Andrea Sottil from Vincenzo Italiano, who arrived a couple of years earlier at the highest national football stage than his colleague from Venaria Reale who tonight will just live his fourth game as a coach in football for the greats.

For those who love numbers, applying them where a pole or a plain is enough to change the face and outcome of a match, Udinese-Fiorentina can also be presented on the eve through this lens of experience, a filter which, however, must also take into account a another comparison of experiences, namely those gained in the four direct clashes between the two loosers.

At the base of the comparison it should be remembered that Sottil and Italiano gave birth to Sicilian derbies played at very high intensity between October 2018 and June 2019, when they were respectively at the helm of Catania and Trapani.

This duel was therefore born in Serie C which at the moment sees them in perfect equality, with one victory each and two draws, and which tonight will be brought to the fore for the first time in Serie A, where the Viola coach will cross the finish line. of the eightieth match, between Spezia and Fiorentina.

Curiously, it will be the fiftieth for the Italian in the purple jersey, where the balance sheet speaks of 25 wins, 16 defeats and only 8 draws, of which the last three have arrived in a row, with the last two 0-0 in the league with Empoli and Napoli. Liars results in some ways, or truthful depending on the point of view, because if Fiorentina remained “dry” after having shot 19 times at Empoli and 10 with Napoli, it means that it was the aim to lack more than the attitude.

On the other hand, if Viola is in Europe, it is above all for the offensive mentality of which her 44-year-old technician born in Karlsruhe is giving her, who just like Sottil has made his apprenticeship in the lower leagues.

And here we must point out a difference that it will be good to take into account tonight, because if Italian was able to continue also in Florence at 4-3-3 which in the possession phase becomes a 2-5-3, with the full backs ready to get up on the line of the midfielders, then turning into 4-2-4 or 4-5-1 in the non-possession phase, on the other Sottil in Udine had to put his beloved back four and the attacking midfielder, or more than one, into the drawer.

That’s why, underneath it, perhaps Italian will be happy to find Udinese with 3-5-2, remembering that at the first direct confrontation between the two the 3-1 taken by Catania that Sottil sided with 4-2-3- 1.

However, the principles of the game count, and therefore it is reasonable to expect from both the search for development on the side lanes, where Udinese limps on the right and the Italian searches for combinations between winger and full-back to get to the beloved crosses of which Viola is first in A, at 54.