The Fivers Margareten and Bregenz celebrated victories in the first round of the European Cup on Saturday. The Viennese won at home against the Luxembourg club HC Berschem with 33:22 (17:9) and thus achieved promotion after the 33:33 in the first leg.

The Vorarlbergers won the first duel with Mistra Tallinn 30:25 (17:16), the return match will take place again on Sunday in Bregenz.

