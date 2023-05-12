Home » Successful start for Djokovic at Masters in Rome
Sports

Successful start for Djokovic at Masters in Rome

by admin
Successful start for Djokovic at Masters in Rome

Top star Novak Djokovic has successfully started the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome. The 22-time Grand Slam winner defeated outsider Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina 7: 6 (7/5) 6: 2 after a bye at the start on Friday. In the next round, the 35-year-old Serb meets Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria.

Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Djokovic canceled the previous Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid for health reasons. Before that, the world number one in the clay court season had not yet gained momentum. In Monte Carlo Djokovic was surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16, in Banja Luka he lost in the quarterfinals. In Rome, Djokovic continues his preparation for the French Open. The second Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in Paris on May 28th.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  "On stage I'm not alone, with me there is ...

You may also like

Latvia – Canada 0:6. A debacle for the...

Bellator 296: Fabian Edwards beats Gegard Mousasi in...

The Suns are expected to aggressively sell Paul...

The Kempny Avenger: The guy got hit like...

The Suns will try to trade DeAndre Ayton...

Milan at the start of the re-foundation, Naples...

Free ticket for Fortuna Dusseldorf fans

Lens survives the Reims trap and consolidates its...

Volleyball player Ana Paula Borgo dead at 29....

Adamczyková dominated the King of the White Foot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy