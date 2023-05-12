Successful start for Djokovic at Masters in Rome

Top star Novak Djokovic has successfully started the ATP 1000 tournament in Rome. The 22-time Grand Slam winner defeated outsider Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina 7: 6 (7/5) 6: 2 after a bye at the start on Friday. In the next round, the 35-year-old Serb meets Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria.

Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane



Djokovic canceled the previous Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid for health reasons. Before that, the world number one in the clay court season had not yet gained momentum. In Monte Carlo Djokovic was surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16, in Banja Luka he lost in the quarterfinals. In Rome, Djokovic continues his preparation for the French Open. The second Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in Paris on May 28th.

