For the third time, they failed to make up for the one-game deficit in the quarterfinals of the extra league playoff. The Brno hockey players lost 3:4 to Vítkovice in the sixth game of the series on Monday and lost 2:4 in the matches overall. They conceded the decisive goal in the seventeenth minute of overtime. Its author was forward Peter Mueller, who wore the Comets jersey last season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook