Suchopárek about the failed EURO: I stand by the nomination, the players were afraid of one thing against Israel

He was picking mushrooms, went on a pilgrimage at home in Družec and watched other matches of the tournament, which ended prematurely for his team. “The disappointment remains in us,” said the coach of the Czech 21-year-old Jan Suchopárek at a meeting with journalists on Monday. The EURO in Georgia and Romania continues without the Lionesses, they were cut off from progressing to the quarter-finals last week by a 0:1 defeat against Israel. “I looked at this match from a distance and made a few notes for the next cycle,” Suchopárek described. There were several topics related not only to the unsuccessful European Championship.

