Suchy kicked off the euphoria with his premiership goal. I had glasses full of it, he was making up

He couldn’t have timed his premiership better in the Mladá Boleslav jersey. Defender Marek Suchý completed an unusual chase in the football league match against Liberec, the Central Bohemians overcame a two-goal deficit and grabbed a 2:2 draw in a half-time slump. “Our performance in the second half was admirable. We had quite a few situations, it’s great that we were rewarded with an equalizing goal. We went against it,” described the scorer of the home team’s second goal.

