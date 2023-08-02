Suddenly it was Buffon and Buffon became forever: debut, rise and 28 years of miracles of the strongest goalkeeper in the history of Italy

To become legend every story needs one trigger, of a fortuitous episode capable of distorting the plot and redirecting it once and for all. It was the same for Gianluigi Buffon said Gigi, the boy who amazed Serie A with the precocity of his talent and who ended up making longevity one of his salient characteristics. At least until yesterday, when the Superman with the number 1 printed on the cloak he decided to put away the costume in mothballs. No more flights. No more going out with your heart in your throat. No more miracles. Because at forty-five you play theeternal peter pan he was sick of facing a Captain Hook different every week. So better say goodbye. Better close that career who had given the tricolor balloon its last golden age. Because the image of Buffon who takes off his gloves once and for all carries a deep meaning, something that goes beyond the naive idea of ​​greeting the last world champion still active. It means to separate fromlatest talent maxi format produced by a football movement in tremendous difficulty, by the icon of a grandeur that perhaps will never return, by the only champion (along with Alessandro Del Piero) who, despite wearing the shirt of the most divisive club in the boot, has become a shared heritage. But Buffon’s farewell to football after a 28-year career also means forcing i fans to deal with your own agingwith the idea that the heroes of sport may all be young and beautiful but that, sooner or later, they too will have to go to pension and be replaced.

His plot twist Gigi experienced it during one of the magical nights of the summer of 1990. Up until that moment he had been a 12-year-old boy playing as midfielder in front of the defense. He turned off the opponent’s maneuver, looked for free corridors, sent the ball forward. Yet watching a game of the Cameroon he finds that halfback waist is incredibly tight for him. The low resolution of the cathode ray tube projects into his parents’ living room the astonishing feats of Thomas N’Kono. The goalkeeper dives and parries, but above all he performs some punch clearances that for the Italian school looked like a blasphemy shouted in a church. And that’s where Gigi models hers aesthetics football. Those particular gestures hide a more persuasive beauty than dribbling Maradonaplays as delicate as the velvet of Roberto Baggioof goals by Tell us. The little boy is so hypnotized that he decides to try. He will play in goal for a year. Then if things go badly he will return to battle in the middle ground. There will be no need. His retreat it’s a revelation. In a game where the goal is perceived as a orgasm collectiveGigi turns out to be extremely good at choking the cries of joy in the throats of opponents. It is a mission to which he dedicates himself with uncommon constancy. Week after week. Game after game. So much so that before you even start shine his star has already overshadowed those of others.

A Parma they understand it on a November evening in 1995. After losing 3-0 in Swedenthe team of Nevius Scala the access to the quarter-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup is played. To the Tardini everyone expects a tough match. Only that in reality there is no match. THE ducal they won 4-0. The adversary is pulverized, the danger has passed. Only that a few minutes from the end Luca Bucci bumps into Couto e Vougt. For a while he even tries to stay on the field, only the pain in his shoulder is too strong. Bucci is 25 years old and has a bright future ahead. But he still doesn’t know that he will have to look for it elsewhere. Instead of him enters They are not, the reserve goalkeeper who boasts a huge claim on fate. He was stopped in the pits for a year because of the cleaning of a scar which had been bequeathed to him by a herniated disc. “I hope fate changes,” he told reporters after the match. His interregnum lasts just 90 minutes. Just enough time for the challenge against the Cremona in the league. Then that’s it. On November 19, Parma faces the Milan Of Capello. And between the posts there is a boy of 17 years and 10 months. “Play Buffon,” he told the group morning, in order to save Gigi a sleepless night. The result is extraordinary. In the true sense of the term. The little boy save everything. Enough to deserve the compliments of Sebastian Rossi. At the end of the games, many still don’t believe their own eyes. Fabio Capello he approaches the journalists and says: “He was Parma’s best. We deserved to win and if we didn’t succeed it’s because we found Buffon in goal.” And to think that five years earlier the boy seemed destined for the Devil. “Then I chose Parma because now maybe I would play for Spice – he says in his first interview – and then because it scared me less. But I don’t have a fearful character. Let’s see, if I’m wrong against the Juve they kill me”. The war of succession to Bucci ended without even starting. “Scala has the same trust in Nista that one could place in a used Duna” scoff i reporters. Gigi also plays against JuventusNapoli, LazioBari e Vicenza. But then in January the hierarchies are restored. Bucci is back as owner. Buffon returns to Primavera. “Next year I want to play – says the boy – either here or elsewhere”. It’s just a matter of time. In the following season the definitive handover arrives. Bucci climbs onto the bench, Gigi is the new owner. “Sometimes I think about how my career would have been if I hadn’t had Buffon behind me” Bucci would say years later.

It is the beginning of an incredible parable. Gigi is a doorman extravagant, a champion who doesn’t dig a furrow with those who cheer him on in the stands. Up to even catch some handcuffed. “It is a story that dates back to about twenty years ago – she told in 2019 a Vanity Fair – After a game I gave a pass to a fan of Parma. At the toll booth was a police checkpoint. As soon as he saw the blue lights, he vanished. In comparison with them I was left alone. Today, of course, not i would commit plus those lightness, but I still recognize that boy capable of leaps of solidarity towards a friend. Even of a friend who makes a mistake”. In 1999 the Parma of Good morning wins the Coppa Uefa. She is the last Italian to succeed. And it is also the only international trophy won by Buffon with a club. In 2001 the Juventus buys it for 75 billion plus Bachiniestimated at another 30. All in all an acceptable price for the man who must help the Lady win the blessed (or cursed) one Champions Cup. It is a goal that becomes an obsession. Because she always slips out of his hands. In black and white Buffon becomes a kind of Willy il Coyote destined never to catch his Beep Beep. He plays three Champions League finals. And he loses all three. In 2003 against the Milan. In 2015 against the Barcelona. In 2017 against the Real Madrid. The first is the most painful. Because Gigi becomes the protagonist despite her, entering history through the wrong door. The last one frame of the match sees Shevchenko on the diskette. He is wrapped up in the white AC Milan shirt and nods to the referee who blows his whistle. Buffon is on the goal line. With his black and pink tunic. With that goal so big to defend against a ball so small that he seems to be able to slip in anywhere. Finally the goalkeeper darted to his right. Only that the sphere flies exactly into the direction opposite. Gigi stays on the green grass to observe the party of others.

With Juventus Buffon makes the miracle serial accessory, assembly line stuff. He specializes in the art of accumulation: ten badges, six Super Cups, five Italian Cups. Always from heroalways with decisive interventions. And this is where he gets sucked into a paradox, at least on the surface. Gigi is the symbol of Juventus opulent who cannibalizes the championship, but also of the frugal and working class who atones for his sins in the purgatory of Serie B. An entire career spent avoiding the goalkeeper figure of Umberto Saba, the one “who fell to the last vain defense” who “hides his face against the ground, not to see the bitter light” to refine a personal style. There is a common thread that runs through his whole life. And it is there granite will to separate the narration of Buffon the champion, the extraordinary goalkeeper who climbed to the top of the world, from that of Gigi, the boy who claims his right to feel fragile, to make mistakes, to face the same problems as his peers. And maybe that’s why Buffon was able to talk about depression like no one has ever done before. In 2000 he had to miss the European Championship due to a injury. Four years later, a few months before his first continental championship as a protagonist, something seemed to have broken inside him.

“For a few months, everything lost its meaning. It seemed to me that the others weren’t interested in me, but only in the sample that I embodied – he told a Vanity Fair – That everyone asked about Buffon and nobody about Gigi. It was a very complicated moment. I was 25 years old, riding the wave of success and notoriety. One day, minutes away from a league game I walked up to Ivan Shorethe goalkeeping coach, and I said to him: ‘Ivano, warm up ChimentiI don’t feel like playing. I had had a panic attack. I was not able to support the race”. And again during the Barbarian Invasions: “He warmed up, I looked at him and understood that I would have created a harmful precedent. I went on the field, this too helped me”. To get out of it he turned to one psychologist. And she looked for hobbies. “One day I was ‘crazy’ – she said in one of her unforgettable sentences – and I went three times to see the exhibition of Chagall‘. Euro 2004 was the turning point in his life. His debut against the Denmark a new baptism. “I was afraid of failing – she told Magazine 11 – Thanks to talent and luck I played one Good match. And I turned. I remember the shock and the emotions procured by some important parades. At the final whistle, for the first time in 5-6 months, I no longer felt tremors in my legs: I was regaining the strength that had always accompanied me. It was like I was born again. The match ended 0-0, they were all get angry except me, who warned that I probably passed a time difficile“. A rebirth that found its highest moment at the 2006 World Cup. Italy becomes world champion. Also thanks to the parade of Buffon are Zidane. An intervention that the blue goalkeeper will remember as “the most important” of his career. An endless story where returns have played a key role. After the experience at PSG Buffon has returned home. Twice. Before at Juve. Then to the Parma. Until yesterday, until she said decided to say enough, to slip off the costume and superhero. Except that a piece of all those who have loved football in the last thirty years go away with him.