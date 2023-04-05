Actually, RB Leipzig sees itself as a kind of tech group among the clubs. But in view of the current misery, before the cup game against BVB, it’s suddenly about basic footballing virtues.

When the atmosphere around RB Leipzig before the quarter-finals of the cup against Borussia Dortmund (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB-Pokal, on ZDF and on Sky), Marco Rose gave a detailed insight. “We didn’t just walk through the training center jubilantly. We noticed the atmosphere around us,” said the coach. The reason for the negative attitude is clear: “We have too little sense of achievement,” said Rose. The 3-0 defeat against Mainz last weekend even culminated in a wish that had rarely been heard from the Leipzig audience until then. “We want to see you fight,” shouted those spectators who had not yet made their way home early.

That was unusual in various aspects, if only because RB is not one of those typical blood-sweat-and-tear clubs whose identity is based on so-called basic virtues such as fighting power and willpower. In Leipzig, people saw themselves more as a modern tech group in terms of attitude. Young, innovative and always a little more foresighted than the competition. But now the most loyal followers are suddenly longing for the most profane of all means. Which sounds a bit like a concert audience suddenly demanding a set of push-ups from the pianist.