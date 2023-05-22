Sudirman Cup three consecutive championships, Guoyu wins and marches towards the Paris Olympics-Sports-中工网

Original Title: Sudirman Cup Three Consecutive Sudirman Cup Guoyu wins and marches towards the Paris Olympics

China News Agency, Suzhou, May 22 (Reporter Hao Lingyu) The Chinese badminton team won the Sudirman Cup at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on the 21st, achieving three consecutive championships. Throughout the entire cup competition, Guoyu defeated strong opponents and trained the team on the way to the championship. The Sudirman Cup, the first point race of the Paris Olympics, has come to an end, and the future challenge of Guoyu has just begun.

After the game, Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, said bluntly that the Chinese team had three toughest opponents in the Sudirman Cup: Indonesia, Japan and South Korea. Throughout the knockout round, Guoyu encountered three teams successively. Although they all won, it can still be seen that these three teams are quite powerful and may become Guoyu’s formidable opponents on the way to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Although the Indonesian team lost 0:3 to the Chinese team in the quarter-finals, they started the first mixed doubles match with Rivaldi/Vide Jiajia after splitting. Si Si/Huang Yaqiong scored 1 point, which shows the impact of the mixed doubles rookie in the team. However, Guoyu’s other pair of mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, has exposed mentality problems in this cup match, and the stability needs to be strengthened.

The Indonesian team has an advantage in the men’s event. In this cup, the Indonesian team’s men’s singles stars Ginting and Jonathan played somewhat fluctuatingly, but their overall combat effectiveness is still beyond doubt. In men’s doubles, the Indonesian team Alfian/Adianto failed to face the Chinese team head-on, but their dominance in the men’s doubles is still difficult to shake in a short period of time.

The Japanese team is the old opponent of the Chinese team. In the semi-finals, they scored 1 point first with the outstanding performance of the mixed doubles pair Yamashita Kyohei/Shinoya Naru, and almost eliminated the Chinese team. Fortunately, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi withstood the pressure at critical moments and scored 6 points in a row to stage a shocking reversal.

The promotion of the Japanese team in this competition was not smooth. In the final round of the group stage, they were swept away by their opponent South Korea 0:5 and qualified as second in the group. In the quarter-finals against the Thai team, the Japanese team fought hard for 7 hours and defeated their opponents 3:2. All three pairs of doubles played well under pressure.

Although the Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi, who ranks No. 1 in women’s singles in the world, failed to beat Korea’s An Seying in the group stage, and the knockout rounds were frequent, she defeated the national women’s singles “first sister” Chen Yufei 2:0 in the semi-finals, and her strength remained the same. online. Japanese men’s singles player Kodai Naraoka is a rising rookie in the Japanese team. After going through the competition, he may become a difficult opponent for the national feather men’s singles in the future.

The South Korean team will defeat the Chinese team to win the Uber Cup in 2022, and the female players in the team are quite capable. Among them, although the women’s singles player An Xiying lost to Chen Yufei in the final, her strength should not be underestimated. Before the Sudirman Cup, Chen Yufei lost three times against him in 2023. As the first badminton player in the history of the South Korean team to be shortlisted for the national team as a middle school student, she will be in a brave state in 2023. She entered the finals of three consecutive world-class competitions at the beginning of the year, and defeated Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi and Spanish star Marin respectively. standing champion.

In addition to the above three teams, there are other players in the Sudirman Cup who performed well. Born in 2001, Thailand’s Kunravut is the first men’s champion in the World Youth Championship in Thailand. At the same time, he has won the men’s singles gold medal in the World Youth Championship for three consecutive times. He lost to the Danish star Axelsen at the Tokyo World Championships and won a historic silver medal for the Thai team. In this Sudirman Cup, he reversed and defeated Indonesian star Jonathan in the group stage, and defeated Japanese player Kodai Naraoka 2:0 in the knockout round, showing an excellent competitive state.

Zhang Jun said after the game that winning the championship made a good start for the preparations for the Paris Olympics, but the national feather players still need to keep in mind that they have to start from scratch when they step off the podium. “I hope everyone will play well in every game, every game, and every point, and continue to work hard for the highest podium at the Paris Olympics.” (End)

