Sudirman Cup | Xinyu Lectra “Mutton Stove” Malaysia defeated Taiwan 3-1 to win the title-Sports- Instant Sports

(Suzhou 17th comprehensive report) Malaysian men’s doubles “Xinyu combination” and Score the winning point, Malaysia in SuzhouWorld Badminton Mixed Team Tournament Group C leader defeated Chinese Taipei 3-1 ahead of schedule and broke into the top 8 with the first place in the group.

Both Malaysia and Chinese Taipei have changed their formations in the men’s doubles. They each put away the world champion “Xie Su combination” Xie Dingfeng and Su Weiyi, and the Tokyo Olympic champion “Lin Yang combination” Li Yang and Wang Qilin, and sent Wang Yaoxin and Zhang Yuyu and “mutton Furnace Combination” Lu Jingyao and Yang Bohan challenged.

In the end, Wang Yaoxin and Zhang Yuyu, the runners-up of this year’s Asian Badminton Championships, ranked 8th in the world, defeated Lu Jingyao and Yang Bohan, who were ranked 13th in the world, 21-8, 23-21 in the fourth men’s doubles match. After the 1000 game, they won two consecutive victories against the latter.

Therefore, Malaysia secured the victory 3-1 and won the leader of Group C, which can avoid the first place in other groups in the top 8.

Jie Wei Zii Jia wins and makes great achievements

In the first mixed doubles match, the Malaysian national badminton team mixed doubles “Jiewei combination” Chen Tangjie and Du Yiwei reversed the world‘s 23rd Ye Hongwei and Li Jiaxin 17-21, 19-21, 21-17, helping Malaysia start First shot.

Malaysia’s number one men’s singles Lee Zii Jia then scored frequently with his best smashing shots and successfully defeated the world‘s fifth-ranked star Chow Tien Chen 21-14, 23-21, helping Malaysia lead Chinese Taipei 2-0.

The Malaysian women’s singles Goh Jin Wei, who had previously created the biggest upset of this tournament, failed to create another miracle in the third game. She was defeated by the world‘s third-ranked Tai Tzu Ying 8-21, 10-21, swallowing the latter’s 3 After a losing streak, Dai regained one point for Chinese Taipei.

The last women’s doubles match is the “Lotty Group” Chen Kangle and Tina against Xu Yaqing and Deng Chunxie.