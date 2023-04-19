Sudtirol-Bari: if it’s not difficult then it’s not a dream

A beautiful sunny day welcomes me to Bolzano on this Easter Monday. Expected to be sold out in the small Drusus. The away tickets were pulverized in a very short time, but the home fans also responded present, running out of tickets at their disposal in a very short time.

Great atmosphere inside the stadium. Leaving aside the guests for a moment, who absolutely need no introduction, I would like to focus initially on the home crowd which, among rivers of beer, approaches the kick-off when it welcomes the eleven onto the pitch with unexpected passion. Beautiful choreography, simple and successful in the main steps where little red and white flags are waving, while opposite, in the ultras sector, tucked away in a corner of the covered grandstand, a curve-covering tarpaulin greets and encourages its favorites before the match. Stadium without barriers or divisions between the stands and the playing field, with the stands leaning against the field, which in short evokes a typical English stadium in its setting, even if German is spoken here. The singing support is sporadic and less involved than the folkloric emphasis of the first minutes, however, even if in the distance, the ultras group is always active.

In the opposite corner of the same grandstand, I find myself from Bari. Many came from Bari, but not only, as is the tradition of all fans who play in the North and who always exercise that irresistible appeal of their roots in many emigrants to the area, for work or study reasons. There is no need for special introductions for a reality of this type. Their support for the team never stops, constant throughout the 90 minutes and beyond. Banners always in the wind and in contrast with what the plant could evoke from a structural point of view, they offer the classic Italian ultras-style cheering, cadenced by the drums, characterized by many repeated choirs, clapping and repeatedly lit smoke bombs. At times they make themselves felt overbearingly, even when the team seems to show some obvious difficulties, overcome also thanks to their generous support, with which they ensure a now unexpected victory in the 93rd minute, giving their fans the opportunity to still cradle that dream, however difficult which is called Serie A. But on the other hand which daring dream isn’t difficult and which one would give such great joy as to be defined as a dream, if it isn’t difficult in its realization?

David Hahn