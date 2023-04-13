Competitors will have 38 hours on the last weekend of August to complete the Südtirol Ultrarace 119K with its almost 8000 meters of difference in altitude. Immediately after the start, the participants will be awaited by the first test: in the first part of the route, 22.5 kilometers long, from the Bolzano basin (265 m asl) you will climb 2000 meters in altitude up to the Corno del Renon, and all this with the suffocating heat that still reigns in the capital of the northernmost province of Italy at the end of August.

Arrived on the panoramic mountain of Renon, from where you can enjoy a magnificent view of the surrounding mountains such as the Dolomites, the Brenta Group, the Stubai and Zillertal Alps and the Venoste Alps, the route continues in a continuous ups and downs up to the Forcella Sarentina (2460 m asl) and then descends towards the Stöfflhütte (2057), climbs up to the Santa Croce di Lazfons refuge (2311), reaches the Forcella di San Cassiano (2299) and then the Tellerjoch (2520) and the Forcella Vallaga refuge (2481 ), until – after 63 kilometres, therefore just over half a distance – it reaches Passo Pennes (2211).

The key point of the second half of the route is Punta Cervina

The “second half” begins with the ascent to Giogo delle Frane (2555 m asl). Then the men and women of the mountain running will descend almost 1000 meters and pass the Ebenbergalm hut to tackle the ascent to the Alpler Nieder (2624). Later they will need all their strength to successfully tackle another key passage: Punta Cervina (2698). From the top they will have to face almost another 30 kilometers to the finish in Sarentino, but for the trail runners the worst will be over.

The last passages of the 119-kilometre adventure will be Lake San Pancrazio (or Kratzberger See, at 2120 m asl), the Valcanova refuge (2300), the Merano refuge (1960), the Möltner Kaser malga (1768), the little men of pietra (2000) and the Croce di Pozza (Putzer Kreuz, 1630 m asl), which you will pass by on the final descent towards the center of Val Sarentino (970 m asl).

Alexander Rabensteiner is the athlete with the most victories

Knowing the area well seems to be an advantage at the Südtirol Ultrarace. Until now only in 2019 had foreign athletes won: in the men’s field the Austrian Gerald Fister had prevailed – on a par with Josef Thaler from Val d’Ultimo – while in the women’s field the Hungarian Ildiko Wermescher had triumphed. The trail runner with the most victories at the Südtirol Ultrarace is Alexander Rabensteiner. The athlete from Chiusa has won four editions of the race along the Alta Via Hufeisentour in the Sarntal Alps (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018). Two successes were achieved by Daniel Jung from Naturns (2016, 2017). Last year the victory of the Südtirol Ultrarace, which in 2022 had ended for the first time in Sarentino, went to Georg Piazza from Val Gardena.

With three victories (2013, 2014, 2015) Annemarie Gross, originally from Sarentino and adopted by Merano, leads the roll of honor in the women’s field. In 2016 it was the moment of Irene Senfter (Lana), followed by Maria Kemenater (2017/Sarentino), Anna Pedevilla (2018/La Villa) and Regina Spieß (2022/Sarentino).

It is still possible to register for the Südtirol Ultrarace 2023 on the website www.ultrarace.it.