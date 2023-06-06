Home » suivez Elina Svitolina-Aryna Sabalenka en direct
Sports

suivez Elina Svitolina-Aryna Sabalenka en direct

Welcome to this live dedicated to the Roland-Garros quarter-final between the world number two, Aryna Sabalenka, and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Quoi ? An electric quarter-final between a ghost in search of victory, Elina Svitolina, and a runner-up in search of her throne, Aryna Sabalenka.

Or ? On the Philippe-Chatrier court, whose 15,000 seats should be occupied.

When ? Not before 12:30 p.m., following the meeting between the Czech Karolina Muchova and the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

On which channel ? On the various France Télévisions channels. Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted on the flips.

Who ? Valentin Baudry and Mathieu Maine will evolve from the baseline, on the lookout.

  • A little reading while waiting

Holger Rune avoids the nightmare against Francisco Cerundolo

Is Roland-Garros soluble in teleworking?

Carlos Alcaraz, executioner on the court, but dubbed by his victims

Beyond the dismal record of the French, a promising young generation

Sparring partners, on the court but in the shadows

Yesterday’s results: it goes for Jabeur and Gauff; Ruud and Rune find themselves in the quarters

The detailed program for this Tuesday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next sports lives of the World.

