Sulfur, the new approach shoe by Tecnica

The tech approach shoes are an oxymoron. They must guarantee all the precision and grip necessary for climbing on normal routes, for climbing a via ferrata, or even for “ravaning” off the beaten track up to the start of a crag or a large wall. But at the same time they must be comfortable and agile throughout the day, as mountain guides know well. Because of this Tecnica thought of Sulfur, the new approach shoe that combines comfort and precision in climbing.

Sulfur, uncompromising approach shoe

“In the past, the challenge represented by approach shoes was faced according to a compromise strategy, seeking a balance point between opposite characteristics – he explains Adriano Rossato, Technical outdoor footwear manager – I myself am a mountain guide, and I know well the dilemma of having to choose between an uncomfortable but precise shoe when climbing, and a more comfortable but less reliable shoe when accompanying clients. With the Sulfur we have worked on an uncompromising solution, engineering design solutions and technologies such as the new Adaptive Shape Technology to obtain a precise climbing fit, and at the same time have the maximum level of comfort thanks to the support offered by the innovative support structure of the midsole”.

Climbing precision

The upper of the Sulfur has been shaped around an anatomical shoe last, developed and used exclusively by Tecnica to obtain a precise and enveloping fit. The result is that the Sulfur fits like a glove right out of the boxwith excellent forefoot and heel support that guarantees stable support even on the most technical terrains.

“Each foot has a different shape, this is a fact – continues Rossato – Starting from the 2023 summer season, we are introducing the new AST technology, Adaptive Shape Technology, which combines various innovative ingredients. Through the integration of EVA adaptive memory foams of different densities with preformed thermoplastic inserts and an Ortholite footbed, the Sulfur has an unrivaled anatomical insole construction that adapts perfectly to the shape of each foot”.

Furthermore, the lacing that extends over the forefoot to the toe areaallows an adjustment that improves the level of precision of the foothold and the edging for when climbing steep slopes.

Midsole support structure

The hidden secret in the new Sulfur is the innovative Edge Frame plate developed by the Tecnica research and development team, positioned in contact with the midsole, with which it works in synergy. Made of TPU, a high-performance thermoplastic elastomer, the innovative Edge Frame features a carefully engineered combination of longitudinal ribs that guarantee hardness and torsional rigidity in the toe and midfoot, and transverse perforations that favor flexion in the metatarsal area. The result is to provide the Sulfur with the stiffness and support of a climbing shoe while allowing for the comfortable flex of a hiking shoe when rolling.

“The new Edge Plate rests on an anatomical midsole in dual density and high rebound EVA – adds Adriano Rossato – The higher density area, positioned from the midfoot to the toe, guarantees torsional rigidity and flex stability, adding further support to the Edge technology Frames. Under the heel, we have used a 10% softer EVA compound, which ensures better cushioning and adaptability to the ground, for optimal comfort when walking”.

In the end, the rocker profile of the midsole and outsole package of the Sulfur it has been carefully tuned to promote a smoother heel-to-toe transition, allowing you to walk greater distances with a higher level of comfort.

Premium technical features

In the new Sulfur, multiple technical solutions have been engineered to enhance the precision in climbing and the functional characteristics of this fast approach shoe:

– The sole in Vibram Megagrip compound offers unrivaled grip on both dry and wet surfaces. This compound is best in class in terms of durability and grip. The multi-directional tread design ensures effective traction on mixed terrain and in variable conditions;

– The tip of the Vibram sole of the Sulfur has a flat area typical of climbing shoesto offer precise support and effective grip at the tip and on the edge when tackling the steepest passages on slabs, ledges and holds;

– In the center of the Vibram sole, under the arch of the foot, there are some small knobs that ensure effective grip on slippery ridgesraised edges, and on rungs and ladders of via ferratas;

– Lightweight rubber edge placed on the toe and lateral and medial of the shoe provides protection and resistance to abrasion from boulders, rocks and scree;

– The Sulfur is equipped with a sturdy rear loop that helps to put on the shoes and also allows a quick and safe hooking on the back of one’s harness while climbing with shoes;

– GTX versions of the Sulfur are lined with the Gore-Tex Extended Comfort waterproof and breathable membraneto keep your feet dry and comfortable all day, 365 days a year.

The new Sulfur includes two solutions for the upper, in 1.5 mm suede or in ballistic fabric, both available in GTX version with Gore-Tex lining. The shoe is available from spring 2023, in specific versions and colors for both men and women, for a total of eighteen variants.

READ ALSO: Risks climbing on crags: the Alpine Guides’ checklist to avoid them

Advertising