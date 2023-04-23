Suljovic fails at the Austrian Open because of Rock

Mensur Suljovic’s run at the Austrian Darts Open in Premstätten near Graz ended in the quarter-finals. The world number 35. was defeated by Northern Irishman Josh Rock (PDC-32.) 4:6 on Sunday evening. After a 1:3 deficit, Suljovic was initially able to equalize to 3:3, but had to accept the break again to make it 3:4 and was unable to recover from it.
On the way to the last eight, “The Gentle” eliminated well-known opponents. After the surprising 6-1 victory on Saturday in the second round against the former Scottish world champion Peter Wright, the 51-year-old Viennese also won 6-2 in the round of 16 against the reigning world champion Michael Smith on Sunday afternoon.
As against Wright the day before, Suljovic’s better check-out rate was decisive for the win against world number one Smith. While “The Gentle” got 54.55 percent, the “Bully Boy” only threw 18.18 percent on the doubles.