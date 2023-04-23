Home » Suljovic fails at the Austrian Open because of Rock
Suljovic fails at the Austrian Open because of Rock

Suljovic fails at the Austrian Open because of Rock

Mensur Suljovic’s run at the Austrian Darts Open in Premstätten near Graz ended in the quarter-finals. The world number 35. was defeated by Northern Irishman Josh Rock (PDC-32.) 4:6 on Sunday evening. After a 1:3 deficit, Suljovic was initially able to equalize to 3:3, but had to accept the break again to make it 3:4 and was unable to recover from it.

On the way to the last eight, “The Gentle” eliminated well-known opponents. After the surprising 6-1 victory on Saturday in the second round against the former Scottish world champion Peter Wright, the 51-year-old Viennese also won 6-2 in the round of 16 against the reigning world champion Michael Smith on Sunday afternoon.

As against Wright the day before, Suljovic’s better check-out rate was decisive for the win against world number one Smith. While “The Gentle” got 54.55 percent, the “Bully Boy” only threw 18.18 percent on the doubles.

Austrian Darts Open in Premstätten

Finale („Best of 15“-Legs):
Jonny Clayton (WAL/13) Josh Rock (NIR/15) -:-
Halbfinal-Tableau („Best of 13“-Legs):
Jonny Clayton (WAL/13) Daryl Gurney (NIR) 7:6
Josh Rock (NIR/15) Michael van Gerwen (NED/3) 7:0
Quarter-final tableau (“Best of eleven” legs):
Daryl Gurney (NIR) Danny Noppert (NED/9) 6:1
Jonny Clayton (WAL/13) Joe Cullen (ENG/12) 6:3
Josh Rock (NIR/15) Mensur Suljovic (AUT) 6:4
Michael van Gerwen (NED/3) Ryan Searle (ENG/11) 6:1
Round of 16 tableau (“best of eleven” legs):
Daryl Gurney (NIR) Andrew Gilding (ENG/16) 6:4
Danny Noppert (NED/9) Nathan Aspinall (ENG/8) 6:5
Jonny Clayton (WAL/13) Damon Heta (AUS/4) 6:4
Joe Cullen (ENG/12) Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED/5) 6:2
Josh Rock (NIR/15) Mickey Mansell (ENG) 6:5
Mensur Suljovic (AUT) Michael Smith (ENG/7) 6:2
Michael van Gerwen (NED/3) Simon Whitlock (AUS) 6:2
Ryan Searle (ENG/11) Rob Cross (ENG/6) 6:3
Second round table (“Best of eleven” legs):
Daryl Gurney (NIR) Luke Humphries (ENG/1) 6:1
Andrew Gilding (ENG/16) Matt Campbell (CAN) 6:4
Nathan Aspinall (ENG/8) Hannes Schnier (AUT) 6:2
Danny Noppert (NED/9) Chris Dobey (ENG) 6:4
Damon Heta (AUS/4) Luke Woodhouse (ENG) 6:4
Jonny Clayton (WAL/13) Jelle Klaasen (NED) 6:5
Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED/5) Ryan Meikle (ENG) 6:4
Joe Cullen (ENG/12) Nick Kenny (WAL) 6:2
Mickey Mansell (ENG) Dave Chisnall (ENG/2) 6:2
Josh Rock (NIR/15) Krzysztof Ratajski (POL) 6:2
Michael Smith (ENG/7) Ricardo Pietreczko (GER) 6:5
Mensur Suljovic (AUT) Peter Wright (SCO/10) 6:1
Michael van Gerwen (NED/3) John Henderson (SCO) 6:4
Simon Whitlock (AUS) Martin Schindler (GER/14) 6:5
Rob Cross (ENG/6) Maik Kuivenhoven (NED) 6:2
Ryan Searle (ENG/11) Raymond van Barneveld (NED) 6:5
First round (“Best of eleven” legs):
Nick Kenny (WAL) Madars Razma (LAT) 6:4
Mickey Mansell (ENG) Dmitrijis Zukovs (LAT) 6:1
Krzysztof Ratajski (POL) Owen Roelofs (NED) 6:2
Ricardo Pietreczko (GER) Cameron Menzies (ENG) 6:4
Luke Woodhouse (ENG) Marcus Haider (AUT) 6:3
Maik Kuivenhoven (NED) Bradley Brooks (ENG) 6:5
Hannes Schnier (AUT) Jeffrey de Zwaan (NED) 6:5
John Henderson (SCO) Dylan Slevin (IRL) 6:4
Matt Campbell (CAN) Ian White (ENG) 6:5
Jelle Klaasen (NED) William O’Connor (IRL) 6:5
Simon Whitlock (AUS) Kim Huybrechts (BEL) 6:4
Raymond van Barneveld (NED) Brendan Dolan (NIR) 6:3
Ryan Meikle (ENG) Rowby-John Rodriguez (AUT) 6:3
Daryl Gurney (NIR) Stephen Bunting (ENG) 6:3
Chris Dobey (ENG) Vitezslav Sedlak (CZE) 6:3
Mensur Suljovic (AUT) Ricky Evans (ENG) 6:4
