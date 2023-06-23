Sumar will have the LGTBI activist Carla Antonelli as a reference in the Senate

Madrid

23/06/2023

CEST

Más Madrid places the trans activist in a position of national visibility that will combine with the Madrid Assembly

Sumar will have one of its LGTBI references in the national showcase, with the jump of deputy Carla Antonelli to the Senate. Más Madrid has opted for the trans activist to represent them in the Upper House as senator by regional designation, in a decision that will be formalized in the coming days. Antonelli, who was the first trans representative of democracy, was one of the great signings of Mónica García’s party in the last regional elections of 28M, and was also in charge of presenting Yolanda Díaz at her electoral launch in Magariños last April.

Antonelli has become a figure that transcends the Madrid area, and from the Senate it will be able to confront directly with the central government in the control sessions on Tuesdays. All this, to starting August 17, when the new Cortes will be constituted after the general elections, where Más Madrid is presented within the Sumar coalition, together with fifteen parties.

Marta Lois, Carla Antonelli, Mónica García, Yolanda Díaz, Ada Colau, Sira Rego and Eugenia R. Palop, in Magariños. | EFE

The deputy, who already held a seat between 2011 and 2021, left the ranks of the PSOE last October due to her “deep disappointment” with the processing of the trans law. Seven months after her departure, returned to the political arena at the hands of Mónica García and entered the list of Más Madrid as an independent. She is now the Más Madrid candidate to represent them in the Senate, a decision that must be endorsed at the Parliamentary Group meeting.

Reference in Add

But beyond joining the ranks of Más Madrid, Antonelli is also an LGTBI benchmark in Sumar, where they observe her as a figure where they can be represented and a political asset that can play a role in the race for the generals. So much so that Antonelli’s name was on the table when setting up the lists of Madrid to the Congress of Deputieswhere it would have been the number three of the second vice president, a place that corresponds to the Madrid party.

But the leader showed her intention to remain in the Madrid Assembly, and finally it was the Saharawi activist Tesh Sidi who took that place, after being left out of the regional lists due to an administrative error. The position of senator by autonomous designation allows Antonelli combine their work as an autonomous deputywhere she confronts Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with her new role in the Upper House to defend LGTBI rights from there against Vox’s taking positions in regional and local governments.

Elisabeth Duval, Yolanda Díaz and Carla Antonelli, in an act last Sunday in Madrid. | EFE

The harmony between Antonelli and Yolanda Díaz He was there even before he joined Más Madrid. Already in January, both staged an act for LGTBI rights together with the candidate Eduardo Fernández Rubiño, where the activist demanded to extend the trans law to the leader of Sumar, who not only promised to take him to the program, but rather promised to promote a state pact in defense of these rights. The Madrid deputy has always shown her support for the Galician vice president, whom she presented at the Magariños presentation ceremony and with her she has been seen after her at different events, the last one last Sunday in Madrid.

pride week

The deputy of Más Madrid will gain political prominence these days, as the Pride festivities that begin in Madrid from this Friday approach. This same week Antonelli has asked the Madrid Assembly to place the LGTBI flag on June 28 on the occasion of International Pride Day and the facade of the Madrid Parliament is illuminated with the colors of the rainbow “as a measure of support and symbolic visibility of the demands of the collective”, after the institution dispensed with exhibiting it for the last two years after having waved in 2019, during the coalition government of PP and Cs, which presided over the Madrid chamber.

The activist also charged Ayuso this Wednesday, during the inauguration session, after the Madrid president announced that part of the Trans-Autonomous Law will be repealed. The deputy reminded him, through a video on Twitter, that this law was approved by Cristina Cifuentes and “promoted” by herself. “Once again you are merciless with the weakest people. You are mean and cowardly, you had no need because you have a majority and the far right is not pressuring you“, lament.

Antonelli is not the only trans activist who makes up the ranks of Sumar -in her case, through Más Madrid-. In the lists to Congress and the Senate presented by Yolanda Díaz this week there are also other names such as Marina Saenz, candidate for Sumar al Senado for Valladolid, the Rafaella Corraleshead of the Add to Congress list for Guadalajara, although in both cases they have few options to be elected.

rotating post

To the left of the PSOE, only Más Madrid and Compromís have had representation in the Senate in the last legislature, both by regional designation -Pablo Perpinyà for the Madrid party and Carlos Mulet for the Valencian-. Although Sumar also competes with lists for the Upper House, the distribution of seats usually favors the two big parties and it is not easy to achieve representation. Proof of this is Podemos, which in 2019 did not achieve any senator despite obtaining 35 deputies in Congress. That is why the representatives appointed by the autonomous Chambers are especially relevant and, pending the formalization of the appointments, Antonelli is on her way to becoming the main representative of the Sumar coalition in the Upper House.

The appointment of Antonelli will take place after the departure in that post of Pablo Perpignanwho announced that he was leaving the power of attorney after being relieved of the seat in the Senate, where he has been since the 2021 elections. An exit that was presented as the necessary step for the new commitment of Más Madrid to obtain national visibility, and that García later discussed to normalize.

“The position of senator is rotating,” she warned two weeks ago, when asked about this matter, recalling that “Eduardo Fernández Rubiño held it for two years and then Pablo Perpinyà held it. Now a new era begins and someone else will occupy it that we decide in the Parliamentary Group”. A person who, in the absence of ratification, already has names and surnames.

