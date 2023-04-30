Home » Summary and goals of Espanyol
The striker scored the only goal in Espanyol’s win against Getafe (1-0)

It was also the first victory for Luis García on the parakeet bench

A solitary goal from a penalty Joselu served so that the Espanyol shake off the mud of relegation a bit, beating 1-0 against Getafe of the re-debutant Jose Bordalas and giving the first parakeet victory since February 25, still with Diego Martínez on the bench, thus also being the first joy of Luis Garcia as a property coach, totally necessary for a team that risks its life in LaLiga.

DATASHEET

Santander League

ESP

GET

LINEUPS

Espanyol

Pacheco; Óscar Gil (Aleix Vidal, 86′), Calero, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa (Oliván, 74′); Melamed, Denis Suárez (Vini Souza, 68′), Darder; Braithwaite (Puado, 86′), Joselu.

Getafe

Soria; Damián Suárez, Duarte, Alderete (Mitrovic, 81′), Gastón (Angileri, 81′); Portu, Maksimovic, Villar (Mata, 90+5′), Aleñà (Munir, 64′); Mayoral, Ünal (Latasa, 81′).

Referee

Sánchez Martínez (Murcia). TA: Braithwaite (42′), Melamed (71′), Aleix Vidal (90′) / Aleñà (37′), Duarte (51′), Maksimovic (57′), Villar (73′), Latasa (81′) .

incidences

Day 32. RCDE Stadium. 26,953 spectators.

The rain could not wash away the illusion of the RCDE Stadium. The fans turned to the team, aware of the first of the seven finals that they will have facing salvation, with the seasoning of experiencing it against a direct rival for clinging to First Division. For it Luis García chose the shelter of the line of fiveleaving Denis and Darder in the middle alongside Melamed and leaning on the strength of Braithwaite and Joselu on offense.

See also  DMIND is back on track alongside MTA Italia – Sport Marketing News

The first half, as in any final, had much more to do with protecting one’s own goal than looking for the opponent. Pacheco only had work to keep the races of Portu and Borja Mayoral. Although the most dangerous saved her David Soria, stopping a double chance from Braithwaite and Melamed at point blank range. The anguish of the fans was palpable on a lawn that slipped at every step, although a breather came before the break.

After a play with pure touch, the cross ended in a Braithwaite header that was found with Aleñà’s outstretched arm inside the area. Sánchez Martínez did not whistle it in the first instance, but the VAR called to go and review it. Finally, the referee awarded. Joselu took the ball, which weighed more than an anvil at that point, and made it lightputting her in the impossible squad for Soria.

The second part began to take forever for a Espanyol who saw the ghosts hanging around. Pacheco and his screams woke up a defense that lost a couple of key games. Vini Souza’s entry gave solidity, and Puado’s entry could bring the 2-0, but the striker missed his one-on-one. Although nothing marred the party. Luis García’s first victory finally arrived. And salvation no longer seems so utopian.

