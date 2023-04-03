A great goal from the central defender rewarded the drive of an Everton that did not give up after staying with ten and receiving the 0-1 from Kane, from a penalty

Moura expelled himself and gave life with equal forces to the ‘toffees’, who were already making merits against a disappointing Tottenham who debuted as a coach

Tottenham started the Stellini era with an insufficient draw, after letting the victory (1-1) escape this Monday on their visit to the Everton field with a 90th minute goal from home defender Michael Keanewhich prevented the Londoners from reaching the access positions to the Champions League.

DATASHEET Premier League EVE UNTIL LINEUPS Everton Pickford; Coleman (Mykolenko, 77′), Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Gueye (Garner, 84′), Onana (Davies, 84′), McNeil; Doucouré y Gray (Simms, 77′). Tottenham you cry; Romero, Dier, Lenglet (Davinson Sanchez, 77′); Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane and Son (Lucas Moura, 82′). goals 0-1 M. 68 Kane (pen.). 1-1 M. 90 Keane. Referee David Coote. TA: Kane (60′), Lenglet (64′) and Romero (79′). TR: Doucouré (58′) / Lucas Moura (88′). incidences Goodison Park. 39,294 viewers.

As was foreseeable, the arrival to the Tottenham bench of the Italian Cristian Stellini, helper of dismissed Antonio Contehardly varied the virtues and defects that have adorned the London team throughout the season.

If Conte said goodbye to the club accusing his players of “selfish” and of “not playing for the team”, little or nothing would change the opinion of the transalpine coach the game shown by his former pupils in the first half at Goodison Park.

And it is that Tottenham despite dominating possession of the ball, something not surprising against an Everton that prefers to leave the initiative to its rival, transmitted more danger due to the quality that is assumed to players like Ivan Perisic, Heung Min Son or Harry Kane , that for their collective game.

As it became clear after nine minutes in a shot from Kane, who did not miss a defensive error to sign the most dangerous play for the visitors in the entire first half, which was cleared from under the sticks by the center-back Michael Keane. Little more did the London team that little by little succumbed to the push of an Everton, who more based on faith managed to disturb the goal of a Tottenham to which Frenchman Hugo Lloris returned this Monday after missing the last nine games due to injury.

A Lloris who, despite the occasional dangling ball or distant shot, barely had a job, given Everton’s lack of punch, the team with the least goalscoring in the Premier League. Label from which the “toffees” seemed to be able to get even three minutes into the second period in a shot from the front of the box by Senegalese Idrissa Gueyeafter a ball steal from Belgian Amadou Onana, who narrowly missed out.

Attacking momentum that was diluted with the expulsion of Malian midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré, who saw the red card after 58 minutes after hitting Harry Kane’s face.

A numerical inferiority that Tottenham did not take long to take advantage of that ten minutes later, in 68, with a penalty goal from Harry Kanewho did not miss the maximum penalty committed by Michael Keane on the Argentine Cristian “Cuti” Romero to establish the 0-1.

Unnecessary penalty from which the Everton center-back made up for after ninety minutes by establishing the final 1-1 with a shot from outside the area that completely surprised Lloris. Moura equalized forces earlier by expelling himself with a very hard tackle on Keane himself.

An agonizing equalizer that allowed Sean Dyche’s men to escape from the relegation places and deprived Tottenham of access to the Champions League positions, which changed little or nothing with the arrival of Cristian Stellini on the bench.