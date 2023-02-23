The PSV striker scored on 77′ and put fear into the bodies of Sampaoli’s men, who received the second on 94′

Dmitrovic was attacked by a spontaneous strike in discount, but Orsato decided to continue until the end and Sevilla conceded the second moment later

Sevilla came out alive from the Philips Stadion in a trap match that controlled for much of the 90 minutesbut who gave emotion De Jong’s goal with thirteen to go. From then on, he suffered from a Sevilla that saw his former player’s second annulled and that would receive the 2-0 in minute 94 through Fábio Silva. Moments before, Dmitrovic was attacked by a spontaneousbut the referee decided that the match would go to the end.

DATASHEET Europa League PSV 2 (2)

________________

0 (3) SEV LINEUPS PSV Eindhoven Benítez: Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Van Aanholt (Mauro Júnior, 61′); Veerman, Til, Gutiérrez (Fábio Silva, 61′); Bakayoko, Simons and De Jong. Sevilla Dmitrovic; Navas (Montiel, 79′), Nianzou, Ferdinand, Telles, Coin; Joan Jordan, Oliver Towers (Suso, 68′), Rakitic; Bryan Gil (Rafa Mir, 85th) and En-Nesyri (Ocampos, 68th). goals 1-0 M.76 Luuk De Jong. 2-0 M.95 Fábio Silva. Referee Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Mwene (84′), Simons (95′) / Coin (32′), Nianzou (79′), Dmitrovic (82′) and Rafa Mir (92′).

Sevilla dominated and controlled the first half, in which what Sampoli wanted was played at all times. PSV’s approaches were minimal and the chances of scoring were few. Proof of this was that the best opportunity to open the scoring was after a mistake by Dmitrovicwho did not block a center from the right and was about to cost him dearly with a Xavi Simons lurking.

As for his own merits, only De Jong tried with a very forced shot headlong after three minutes, while Til was hit very high from the front.

For their part, Sevilla, without suffering despite not getting close to the rival goal, he played with the desperation of the Philips Stadion stands hoping to cause some error in the defense of PSV. Telles proved it from a direct free kick at 14′but the hit went away brushing the crossbar.

Already in the last bars before the break, Sampaoli’s team put a gear on him and began to look for the goal of definitive tranquility with several approaches by band, but without finishing defining before the goal Benítez.

After the break, the panorama changed and PSV had several sections in which they squeezed the Sevilla players. Before, Benítez stopped the clearest chance so farin a filtered by Bryan Gil that did not take advantage of En-Nesyri in hand to hand

Little by little, van Nistelrooy began to realize the danger of crosses for De Jong, who had two headers that missed the target in PSV’s first rush. Sevilla stopped him at 67′ with a shot from Rakitic to the crossbar. The Croatian, moments later, also had the first in a cross shot from the front.

Already in the last bars, with the Dutch in despair, Bakayoko tried. First, wasting a double occasion in which Dmitrovic shone. Then with another shot he went wide.

And after De Jong missed a new long shot, The ex from Sevilla would not forgive moments later hunting a ball in the area after fighting for above with Fernando. He whipped Dmitrovic under the legs to make the first at 77′.

The goal put fear into the bodies of Sampaoli’s men, who they received De Jong’s second on 80′, although this, luckily, would be canceled for offside by Fabio Silva.

And in a chaotic ending in which Dmitrovic was attacked by a spontaneous and Orsato did not suspend the match, PSV scored the second on 94′ through a Fábio Silva who caught a ball in the area. Luckily for Sevilla, the game ended there and they will be in the round of 16.