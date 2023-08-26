Summary and goals of the Milan-Torino (4-1) game of day 2

26/08/2023 and las 23:29 CEST

The rossonero team is full of gunpowder and this was demonstrated against Torino (4-1)

Milan provisionally rose to the top of the Serie A standings

with a score, the second victory followed in as many games playedMilan rose, provisionally, to the top of the Serie A table that will complete the day this Sunday.

A promising start for Stefano Pioli’s team, well reinforced to face the season with a more than solvent trident made up of the Brazilian Rafael Leao and the Frenchman Oliver Giroud, joined by the American Christian Pulisic.

The rossonero painting He has plenty of gunpowder and he showed it against Torino that they have not yet won in this exercise and that they fell apart early, before the break.

And that Ivan Juric’s team reacted well despite Milan’s goal after half an hour. It was in a quick attacking action between Pulisic and Ruben Loftus Cheek that the American ended at an empty goal.

But the local team did not establish the advantage and Torino, in their best response of the match, equalized. In a long play that ended with a single shot from Samuele Ricci that grazed, just enough to deflect, Perr Schuurs who confused Mike Maignan.

The tip of the VAR on the brink of rest came in handy for Milan. Video arbitration detected a hand by Alessandro Boungiorno within the area that the referee was slow to perceive on the monitor. The penalty was scored by Olivier Giroud who put Pioli’s team ahead.

The conceded goal frustrated Juric’s team. Even more so the third that came in the added time of the first half. It was a genius between Leao, who assisted Theo Hernandez perfectly, and the completion of the French winger who chipped the ball before the departure of Milinkovic Savic and practically sentenced the clash with his goal.

He slowed down afterwards. The changes contributed to the shock fading. A foul by Schuurs on Leao led to a new penalty. At game time. Giroud did not fail either, obtaining his double, the third goal in his personal account of the season and the fourth both rossonero.

The clash ended there. Milan’s victory could have been greater but Pioli kept his energy. He gave an option to Samu Chukwueza, a former Villarreal player, and Yunus Musah, a former Valencia soccer player, who took the field at the same time.

Objective accomplished for Milan that extends its good start and settles at the top of the table in which Torino stagnates, who could not on the first day with the recently promoted Cagliari.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

