Summary and goals of Zaragoza-Tenerife (1-1), belonging to matchday 42 of LaLiga Smartbank 2022/2023

The Zaragoza captain had a bittersweet farewell when he was unable to score the three points in a match that his team dominated

Dauda, ​​in minute 88, neutralized the effect of Mollejo’s initial goal

Real Zaragoza and Club Deportivo Tenerife drew 1-1 this Friday in the last day of LaLiga Smartbank, in a match in which the captain of the local team, Alberto Zapater, said goodbye to the club and that, after the dominance of Fran Escribá’s team for almost the entire match, Dauda equalized in the 88th minute.

TEN LINEUPS Zaragoza Alvarez; Larrazabal (Gámez, 89′), López, Amador (French, 75′), Nieto; Mollejo (Puche, 75′), Serrano, Zapater (Alarcón, 93′), Baby; Azón, Vada (Valderrama, 75′). Tenerife Soriano; Mellot, Gonzalez, Leon, Martinez; Teto (Zorrilla, 61′), Corredera, Larrea (Jurado, 61′), Rubio (Alassan, 74′); Garcés (Selma, 74′), Dauda (Kike Salas, 89′). goals 1-0 M. 50 Gizzard. 1-1 M. 88 Dauda Referee Fuentes Molina (Valencian). TA: Zapater (23′)/León (34′), Corredera (38′), Martínez (55′), González (90′).

Zaragoza reached the duel thirteenth in the tableafter falling in Can Misses against Ibiza and already saved since their victory against Cartagena two days ago, with the only stimuli of firing their captain in style and achieving a better final position in the table in order to help the club , as the blanquillo coach stated on Wednesday.

For the game, Escribá could not count on Luna, Giuliano, Bermejo and Grauin a lineup that entered the starting eleven as novelties compared to the previous match Francho, Vada and Zapater himself, in midfield, and Jair and Nieto, in defense.

Whilel Tenerife arrived at La Romareda undefeated in five days and tenth in the standings, with the intention of breaking their spell away from home, since their last victory away from home was in January, when they beat Cartagena.

Meanwhile, the Tenerife coach, Luis Miguel Ramis introduced four novelties in the headlines compared to the previous game against Burgos, with Sergio González and León on the defensive line, Larrea, in midfield, and Dauda, ​​in attack.

A typhus in the north end of La Romareda paid homage to the ’21’ of Zaragoza with the colors white and blue and the inscription ‘Eternal captain’, a first gesture towards Zapater that had its reply in the form of unanimous applause when the ‘speaker’ named the player in his review of the starting lineup.

Shortly after, a game began that started with Zaragoza setting the pace and a first warning in minute 2 in the form of a shot from the front of Francho, which ended safely in the hands of Soriano.

Local dominance continued to be the keynote of the duelwith some dangerous incursion from Tenerife into the rival area and with Dauda and Waldo as the main threats for the whites.

The play that was closest to the goal in the first half It came from the right flank, with Bebé driving the ball to give up Larra, whose cross Azón finished off with a header at the far post, forcing Soriano to show off and clear for a corner.

A shot from distance by Bebé that, once again, ended in a corner kick and another shot by Vada from the right wing they continued to put the chicharrera defense in troublealthough the score remained unchanged.

Halfway through the first half came with the party in no man’s landIn any case, with a little more dominance from the locals, although Tenerife scared them in minute 42, shortly before the break, with a corner kick headed in by Borja Garcés that narrowly missed.

At the restart, the match continued along the same lines, with a bit more white dominance, which it finally materialized with Mollejo’s goal in the 50th minute. The striker from Zaragoza came to put pressure on Soriano, who failed to give way to the right and his pass was nailed by Mollejo at the back of the net.

three minutes later, the striker was once again the protagonist with a counterattack from a corner and, already at minute 56, Azón sent a low shot from inside the area to the post.

Although Waldo and Dauda scared the locals from time to time with incursions of a certain magnitude, the real danger was put by the white partespecially with a move started by Bebé, who broke Waldo on the wing and centered so that Azón’s header went just wide in the 60th minute.

In the following minutes Zaragoza’s dominance continuedwith some more relevant occasion such as the one between Nieto and Mollejo, which ended with a devilish cross that almost slipped into the goal.

However, when it already seemed that nothing was going to happen, José Ángel scored in the 88th minute from far away a great pass to Douda that caught the Zaragoza defense off guard and that was resolved with a great goal from the tip of Tenerife.

in the last few minutes, the stadium was able to fire Zapater on his feet, with his change in the 93rd minute, one before the referee whistled the final whistle and the spectators spontaneously sang the Zaragoza anthem.

After that, more tributes arrived on the pitch to the captainwho thus said goodbye to the team of his life accompanied by family, friends, teammates and club legends such as Nayim.