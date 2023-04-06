Original title: Summary: The Zhejiang team won the regular season for the first time in the history of Xinjiang and Xinjiang gave fans the best gift

After 177 days and three stages, the 2022-23 CBA regular season came to an end. From the closed competition area to the resumption of home and away games, the CBA teams finally ushered in the spring in the third stage of the regular season. The Zhejiang team was crowned the champion of this season’s regular season, and the Guangdong team beat the Liaoning team to rank NO.2 in the standings. The Tongxi team under the leadership of Xirelijiang has brought many surprises this season; while the Xinjiang team is one of the most talked about teams.

Wang Zhelin won the local scoring and rebounding champions in the regular season, and Sun Minghui was the local assists champion. It is worth mentioning that in the closing game, Wang Zhelin scored 61 points against the North Control team, setting a career high in a single game. This is also the second highest single-game score in the history of the CBA, second only to Sun Jun’s 70 points. Dominic Jones of the Jilin team averaged a triple-double (27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 10.9 assists) per game this season, and his average playing time of 42.0 minutes per game ranked first in the league. A total of 8 players attended full attendance this season, namely He Xining and Jared Sullinger of the Shenzhen team, Zhu Junlong of the Guangsha team, Jia Cheng and Chen Peidong of the Shandong team, Chen Yingjun of the Guangzhou team, Zhao Jiayi of the Qingdao team, and Brandon Taylor of the Ningbo team.

Although it ended with a 2-game losing streak, the performance of the Zhejiang team throughout the regular season is still remarkable. After undergoing a coaching change during the offseason, the Zhejiang team has become more mature this season. With 35 wins and 7 losses, the Zhejiang team was crowned the regular season champion for the first time in history, and also became the eighth regular season champion team in CBA history. The Liaoning team unexpectedly lost to the Guangzhou team in the 41st round away game, which made the defending champion unable to keep the NO.2 position. The Guangdong team finally won the regular season runner-up with 33 wins and 9 losses. 3. It can be expected that this year’s championship competition will mainly focus on the Zhejiang, Guangdong and Liaoning teams. The Shenzhen team ranked 4th with 28 wins and 14 losses, and the introduction of Zhou Peng during the offseason showed its full effect.

The Shanghai team, which has invested heavily, and the Beijing team, which changed coaches midway through the season, both have a record of 26 wins and 16 losses. Among them, the Beijing team has accelerated the overall offensive rhythm since the coaching change, and has received quite good results. What’s more, Zeng Fanbo is slowly fulfilling his talent. The Guangsha team ranked No. 7 in the standings with 25 wins and 17 losses, and the Shandong team (23 wins and 19 losses) ranked 8th. The other four teams that made it to the playoffs are Guangzhou, Shanxi, Jilin and Jiangsu.

Although the Tongxi team missed the playoffs with 17 wins and 25 losses and bid farewell to the season with a 9-game losing streak, the Tongxi team’s 17 wins this year surpassed the sum of the past two seasons. The Tongxi team won 9 wins in the 20-21 season and only 2 wins in the 21-22 season. Under Xirelijiang, the Tongxi team has played many impressive games, and Lin Wei and Wang Lanxi represent the future of this team. The North Control team missed the playoffs again, and Stephen Marbury’s coaching position seemed to be in jeopardy.

The Ningbo team ranked at the bottom of the standings with 4 wins and 38 losses, but their number of wins exceeded last season (3 wins). Let’s look at the Xinjiang team again. Due to Zhou Qi’s contract turmoil, the Xinjiang team announced its withdrawal from the CBA late at night on February 28. On March 15, the CBA company held an extraordinary shareholders meeting to review and vote, agreeing to the return of the Xinjiang team to the CBA. However, the absence of the Xinjiang team is calculated as a 0-20 loss. Of course, the Xinjiang team’s last three home games are all victories, which is the best gift for fans.

