Summary of Espanyol – Cádiz (0-0), game of day 30

Luis García’s team did everything to end their losing streak but could only add a draw against a strong Cádiz supported by Ledesma and the woods

Up to two times Joselu collided with the sticks, who also had a goal annulled for offside. Disappointment for a hobby that flocked to the ‘Temple’

It was a day not to fail. The fans did not, who flocked to the ‘Temple’ and there was a record entry this season of 28,512 spectators. But the third time with Luis García was not the charm either. The Spanish collided with Cádiz with the sticks and Ledesma (0-0) and he extended his streak to eight games without scoring, although he cut the bleeding of defeats.

DATASHEET Santander League ESP CAD LINEUPS Espanyol Pacheco Óscar Gil, César Montes, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera (Denis Suárez, min. 78), Pedrosa (Aleix Vidal, min. 55); Nico Melamed (Puado, min. 65), Gragera (Keidi Bare, min. 65), Sergi Darder; Braithwaite and Joselu. Cadiz Ledesma; Iza, Luis Hernández, Fali (Chust, min. 19), Espino; Theo Bongonda (Álex, min. 66), Rubén Alcaraz, Fede San Emeterio (Iván Alejo, min. 66), Nephew; Sergi Guardiola (Roger Martí, min. 89) and Chris Ramos. Referee Martínez Munuera (Valencian committee). He admonished the locals Óscar Gil (min. 10), Cabrera (min. 26), César Montes (min. 30) and Aleix Vidal (min. 67) and the visitors Fede San Emeterio (min. 39) and Iza (min. 68). incidences Match of the thirtieth day of LaLiga Santander, played at the RCDE Stadium in front of 28,512 fans.

The staging was big day. Aroma of ‘final’ that took its toll on the legs, infected with nervousness. Something more dominating leather, he did not find a way to damage the almost always iron Cádiz under the baton of Sergio González. And that in the first quarter of an hour he lost his defensive quarterback when a Fali’s leg slipped after a set with Joselu.

Very poignant in their direct starts, the team from Cádiz managed to start loading the blue and white defense with yellow cards. Lucía with three centrals and two wings the parakeet rearamong them a Pedrosa who lived his first minutes of the season after his pubalgia. It made him last only 54 minutes.

Few occasions in the first half, although the clearest was a lot. Guardiola He took advantage of a bad retreat and had up to two attempts to sink his teeth. He missed what a striker can never miss. Rubén Alcaraz, who completed a great match, another who insisted on yellow arrivals. On the parakeet side there was only one head of Montes and a free kick from Braithwaite that Ledesma repelled.

Going through the changing rooms reactivated Espanyol, who did achieve meridian situations, although between the sticks, Ledesma and the VAR frustrated each and every one of them. Joselu continues with wet gunpowder since he shone with the National Team. Darder found his head in a large shipment and the wood denied the parakeet joy. Immediately after, another ball from ’10’ reached Cabrera’s head, who collided with Ledesma.

opened the can Joselu after the hour of play culminating a counter that ended invalidated because Melamed it took a long time to assist him. The ’21’, from more to less. The blue and whites were pressing, who saw how the stick once again spat out a shot from Joselu after another ball from Darder where it hurt the defenses the most. There are already 15 shots at the wood of Espanyol in the League, the one that most.

Braithwaite of Joselu they tried to scare a Ledesma who was solid as usual. His four-game ban has not changed anything. The icing on the cake for him was getting a great hand from the former Alavés player in added time.

Espanyol was already playing then with another system after the entry of Denis Suárez and several changes that refreshed the team, without success. Cádiz could have made the night even sadder by taking advantage of a shot from Alejo when the duel was completely broken. Vibrant battle that ended as it began and with Espanyol a little more touched.