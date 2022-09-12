Original title: Summary of football news: C Luo Dongchuang tried to leave the team again and Zhang Kangyang wanted to sell all the shares of Inter Milan? ?

The following is a summary of football news on September 12:

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the team in the winter window.

The British media “The Sun” reported that Ronaldo decided to try to leave Manchester United again after the winter window opens in January next year because of the loss to Rahford. This summer, Ronaldo is eager to leave the team. Unfortunately, he did not find a suitable home and was forced to stay at Manchester United.

The British media “The Times” reported that the Premier League may continue to be postponed this weekend due to police tensions in the United Kingdom. It is reported that London, England, is preparing for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and more police force is needed, which makes it impossible to arrange enough security personnel for football games.

Zhang decided to sell all his shares in Inter Milan.

Italian reporter Biassin reported that Suning boss Zhang intends to sell all of Inter Milan’s shares at a valuation of 1.2 billion euros. In the past, Inter Milan’s debt has been exposed again, and Zhang is said to be unable to repay the loans and bonds that are about to expire.

In the fifth round of La Liga last night, when Real Madrid fell behind 0-1 at home, they reversed Mallorca 4-1, continuing the record of victories in all competitions this season. Among them, 5 league games overtook Barcelona and returned to the top of the standings. It should be pointed out that Real Madrid is also the only team in the five major leagues to win all games.

Li Lei of China

Li Lei is fouled by his opponent maliciously.

Early this morning, the Grasshoppers lost to Basel 5-1 in the eighth round of the Swiss League. In this game, Chinese player Li Lei started the game and played 90 minutes. He was called for a flagrant foul during the game. The referee on duty only gave the violent side a yellow card. Some netizens said that he should show a red card.

Early this morning, the sixth round of Serie A continued. Juventus drew 2-2 at home with the weak team Salernitana. In the final moments of the game, there was a farce that the winner was blown. Milic got too excited after the buzzer and chose to take off his clothes to celebrate. As a result, the winner was blown. The Juventus striker received his second yellow card of the game, turning two yellows into one red, and was ejected.





